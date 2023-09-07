Starfield streamer accidentally discovers one of the most unlikely hiding spots for loot

Starfield is one of the biggest games of the year, with countless locations to explore and loot during your travels. You’ll run into so many collectables while you run around every planet, but sometimes you can find loot in the most unexpected places.

Blurbs, a content creator and streamer, revealed that players could actually find some useful loot in the toilets scattered around the galaxy. He discovered this hilarious fact during a play session after he took out an enemy spacer and moved the body over a bit. When he moved the body upward, it caught the lip of the toilet seat where he was slain, and it opened the toilet seat slightly.

My biggest discovery in #Starfield yet:



You can prop open toilets AND THEY HAVE STUFF IN THEM?! pic.twitter.com/71QXlK8WjP — Blurbs (@Blurbstv) September 7, 2023

For a moment, he seemed unsure that the toilet seat lifted up, but after picking up and holding a rag to “keep it sanitary,” he was able to open up the toilet and discover a med pack within. It might be soaked in toilet water, but his character will be thankful to have it in a firefight.

This also caused droves of players to hunt down any toilets they could open up and discover the precious loot within. Some people weren’t as lucky as Blurbs, like this one user who found a screwdriver inside instead of any items he could use in the moment.

Granted, there aren’t any buttons to lift the toilet seats, which means that players will have to find an item to lift it open manually. As a result, some fans won’t take the extra time to lift the seat, especially with how much more loot is probably in the area. But if these toilets are holding useful tools like healing items, it could be one way to save your skin in a desperate situation.

This is also another small testament to the details that Bethesda has placed into the game, which shouldn’t be a surprise since they’ve hidden little secrets in many of their previous titles like Skyrim and Fallout. But finding items in closed toilets was probably one point that not too many people had on their Bingo cards for the game.

