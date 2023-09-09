Starfield Starborn Mission: Should you attack the Helix, jettison the artifact, or flee

Starfield will throw plenty of surprises at you as you make your way through the main storyline, and the first introduction of the mysterious Starborn certainly fits the bill.

The Starborn Mission

As you wrap up the All That Money Can Buy mission, you will be hit with a surprise. After getting back into orbit above Neon, you will be intercepted by an unusual-looking ship, the Helix. Inside, you will learn, is a Starborn, and they are less than polite. The Starborn wants the artifact that you have just retrieved from Neon, and they seem to be willing to do whatever they need to in order to get it.

What happens if you attack the Helix

Without dropping any spoilers, there is good reason that the Helix will be a very tough fight for you, especially if you are in a ship that is just not that good at combat. If you are feeling confident that you can take out the Helix, then go for it. Sadly, there is little point in doing this. You cannot actually destroy the Helix, even if you get the better of it. It will simply fly out of there, and you gain nothing for your efforts.

What happens if you jettison the Artifact

If you jettison the artifact, you don’t really benefit in any major way. The Starborn still hates you and thinks you are meddling in stuff you cannot hope to understand. They will not attack you, but it’s definitely not the best approach to take. The rest of Constellation will also not be that happy. You all risk a lot to get your hands on these artifacts, and having to give one up is a shame. This is not really an advisable option unless you like hearing Walter moaning at you.

What happens if you flee

If you flee, you can just fly out to any system you like, and the Starborn will not follow you. The best thing to do here is just head straight for Alpha Centauri, as you will need to get back to the lodge anyway. It is much better to just bring the artifact with you than leave it behind. This is what Constellation works toward, and it is an important part of the story, so don’t back down now.

While trying to escape will make the Starborn open fire on you, you can jump out pretty quickly. Divert all power from weapons to the Grav Drive to make sure you get out of these as quick as you can.

