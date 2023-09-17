Starfield: Should you tell Hadrian about her father and family?

Things will get rowdy pretty quickly in Starfield if you join the UC Vanguard. A routine mission suddenly gets scary as you are introduced to a Terrormorph. Terrormorphs are frightening, but nothing is scarier than the specter of family ties. After a couple of hours of gameplay, you will be asking yourself if you should break the golden rule by involving yourself in someone else family matters and telling Hadrian about her father.

War Relics Mission

In the War Relics mission, you will be exploring the Terrormorphs, why they are suddenly appearing on planets, and the dark parts of humankind’s expansion into the stars. Hadrian is an NPC you meet early in the mission chain, as she is at an outpost that is under assault from a Terrormorph. After you deal with it, and she has a chance to examine it, this sets you on a path to discovering of the UC Vanguard’s most closely guarded secrets. Vae Victis, a man who had been sentenced to death for his role in the Colony Wars and Hadrian’s genetic father, is still alive.

While he was considered dead for years, it appears Vae Victis is still working away, deep beneath New Atlantis, where the more secretive elements of the UC Vanguard keep him busy. He is Hadrian’s genetic father in that she is his clone. You will find out about him, then start doing some missions for him. You will also have the option to tell Hadrian her daddy is still around.

What happens if you tell Hadrian about her father?

Because Starfield likes to tempt us, you will get repeated chances to tell Hadrian about her dad. Hadrian often hints in her dialogue that she has struggled to get out from under the shadow of her origins, and with Vae Victis following her around her whole life, she actually deals with the news pretty well if you decide to tell her. She will definitely be angry about it but won’t hold it against you or anything like that.

This has an impact on two major parts of the quest. First, Vae Victis’ secret will come out. As it happens, Vae is an even bigger villain than everyone thought, so this is quite the moral choice to make for your character. You’ll have the chance to lie to the UC Council to protect Vae. If you tell the truth about him, that will cost you a final mission for the UC Vanguard. If Hadrian knows he is still alive, she will automatically tell the Council, and Vae will be killed. So, take this option if you don’t mind missing out on an extra mission.

What happens if you don’t tell Hadrian about her dad?

If you don’t tell Hadrian, then Vae will not be killed for his crimes, and you will get access to a new mission after the main mission chain is complete. Ultimately, what Hadrian doesn’t know can’t hurt her, and if you are looking to get access to as much content as possible, then this is the option to take.

