Starfield: Should you side with the Pragmatists, Believers, or Renegades in Operation Starseed?

Operation Starseed is one of the strangest side quests in Starfield. This colony of clones features three prominent groups, the Pragmatists, the Believers, and the Renegades. At some point in this long side quest chain, tensions will rise on Crucible and reach a boiling point, wherein you need to pick a side.

Shortly after meeting the cloned leaders of Crucible, Genghis Khan, Amanirenas, and Franklin Roosevelt, you are sent to the Facility to learn more about this strange experimental colony. By the time your return, the Crucible is embroiled in conflict with the groups ready to fight. Your choice here has serious consequences for the future of Crucible, and you might want to know the results of each choice before you make it.

See the Crucible Leaders about an emergency in Starfield

Whoever you decide to give the Facility’s information to, whether it be Genghis, Amanirenas, or Franklin, will call you back to Crucible to warn you of the impending crisis. It doesn’t matter who you gave the initial information to, as you can still side with any of the three groups during the emergency.

At the meeting of the Pragmatists, Believers, and Renegades, you have three choices laid out before you:

Group Consequence Pragmatists Genghis Khan will start the fight, but you can convince Amanirenas to stay out of the conflict. If you don’t, you will need to kill both Genghis and Amanirenas. Believers You can convince the groups to compromise. Franklin will avoid the fight and Genghis will leave Crucible without attacking. Renegades If you convince Genghis not to destroy Crucible, you can get Franklin and Amanirenas to stand down. If not, you will need to kill both Franklin and Amanirenas.

Who should you side with in Operation Starseed in Starfield

Genghis Khan’s route, the Renegades, has the potential of either being the most violent or most peaceful option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Believers are the best group to side with in this quest line if you want to avoid the most amount of conflict. I found this to be the best and easiest choice in order to avoid an all-out brawl in Crucible. For the other two decisions, you are either locked in to killing a leader or need to make a difficult persuasion check to get out of the situation.

Of course, if you either want to see the colony raised to the ground or rid of the other two factions, then either the Renegades or Pragmatists make an excellent choice for the more conflict-driven players.

How to fix the ‘Everyone Hostile’ bug in Operation Starseed

If conflict breaks out during this section of the Operation Starseed quest in Starfield, then afterward all NPCs will turn hostile toward you. There are two ways to fix this frustrating bug.

First, you can reload a prior save to only shoot the leader of the hostile faction. If you ignore the faction’s clones and only attack the leader, your allies won’t turn hostile after the dust has settled. Next, you can go back to your ship located just outside of Crucible and sleep. Whenever you turn, the NPCs will reset and will no longer be hostile.

