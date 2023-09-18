Starfield sees Bethesda take a side in the most important space debate: Is Pluto a planet?

The debate about whether Pluto is an actual planet has been a topic of hot debate since it was deemed “not a planet” in 2006. However, Bethesda is taking the age-old stance by dubbing Pluto a planet in Starfield.

In Starfield, Bethesda has incorporated various aspects of the solar system that, for the most part, are true or as accurate as they can be.

And then some features are based on hope, assumptions, and possibilities, like what colonizing planets or interplanetary space travel would be like. But the one thing players are happy to see is that Bethesda called Pluto a planet.

Before 2006, Pluto was known as one of the nine planets in our solar system. Then, in 2006, the International Astronomical Union downgraded it because it didn’t meet their criteria of what a planet is supposed to be. There are thousands of planets out there deemed dwarf planets because they don’t fit the IAU’s planetary standard.

But that hasn’t stopped people from still calling Pluto a planet, and it didn’t stop Bethesda labeling it as such in Starfield. After spotting it, players were ecstatic because “size doesn’t matter,” and Pluto should just be called a planet, at least in their eyes.

While most of the Starfield fanbase is happy Pluto is getting its credits, others are working on a mod that will deem it a dwarf planet, which is its current classification.

Whether you’re installing that more officially correct Starfield mod or not, at least we now know which side of the planetary fence Bethesda falls on.

