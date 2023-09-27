Starfield players want this feature to be added so they can properly scan sea creatures

I've been staring at the edge of the water for as long as I can remember.

Many of the planets and moons in Starfield feature life waiting to be found, which can then be scanned for research, which provides rewards, but there’s a specific issue when it comes to exploring life under the sea.

Some creatures can be found beneath the waves, although you’re never likely to know exactly what they look like as your space-faring adventurer seems to have skipped swimming lessons as a kid.

Instead of diving into the depths and swimming with the sea creatures, you’re only able to wade through in a rather clunky animation and, when you can spot any creatures, you’ll struggle to gain any sort of idea of what they look like. All you see is an outline of the beasts.

As such, players have requested changes in this regard, and one user on Reddit questioned why they are “invisible to the naked eye” and, in 100 hours of playing, has only ever properly seen a sea creature once—and that’s because they were dead and floating on the surface.

Other players quickly gave their upvotes to the thread, which has received over 1,000 at the time of writing, with the general consensus being that they want Bethesda to add swimming to help you explore more alien landscapes.

Interestingly, another user responded that there appears to be cut content regarding sea life, as the game files show harvestable flora for the ocean biomes that don’t appear in-game, while you can swim underwater if you turn on no clop and can drown.

Whether such a feature will be readded in a future update remains to be seen, though there is plenty of hope for players as Bethesda is committed to regular updates and, failing that, there’s also the huge modding community.

