Starfield players want DLC space horses

It has been only a month since Starfield’s release, but players are asking for some wild additions in potential DLCs. Specifically, they want to bring the Wild West to the galaxy with the introduction of space cowboys.

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 11, Starfield players fantasized about unconventional means of transportation that would allow them to explore space differently.

Players fantasize about horses that could survive in the harsh environment of space and on different planets in Starfield. They would be equipped with a horse mask that would supply oxygen and a space suit that would cover their body.

Some want to add booster packs to horses to make them even faster and adapted to space travel, where kilometers per hour would turn into the speed of light—all these improvements so that they could become space cowboys.

They want to be roaming from planet to planet, firing their rayguns, looting starships, and robbing innocent astronauts. What a DLC that would be, with the potential to completely reimagine Starfield. Sam Coe would be thrilled with this change, which would go well with his outfit.

What about going a step further and making Asceles your mount in Starfield, where you two would make a formidable duo that could take on every enemy in the universe. From a space cowboy to a monster tamer, DLCs offer so many possibilities (atleast in players’ imaginations).

Or be more realistic and wish for buildable planetary vehicles to make your explorations much easier, safer, and faster. Options should be plenty, as there are many different environments and terrains to explore.

When we sum up all of the players’ wishes, we conclude that they want more rides. Whether it is a horse, Asceles, or a planetary vehicle, it doesn’t matter. They want to be able to explore space as they see fit.

We hope that Starfield developers see these suggestions and players’ wishes and choose to grant them. It would certainly improve the game and make the players more satisfied.

About the author