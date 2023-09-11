Starfield players now have a way to float through space without a ship

And you don't even need mods to do it.

With every new Bethesda release comes the promise of incredible mods to enhance the experience, and Starfield is no different from any other previous title by the studio.

An influx of mods will likely be created for Starfield over the next weeks and months, with many already out in the wild. But the coolest thing about this new feature is that it’s not a mod at all.

As seen in the Reddit video above, Reddit user WeirdConcern4666 showed off their Starfield character as they floated through an asteroid belt in space. Using their jetpack, they were able to maneuver around the belt with ease.

This cool feature is done by entering a command in the game’s console on the PC version. The console commands can be entered by pressing the tilde button (`) to open up the menu. And with two quick lines of code entered in while in the cockpit, the floating can commence.

The Redditor detailed the simple console command (seen below) that must be typed in to get this to happen, and even how to fix it so you can return to your ship.

Here’s what you need to type in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While this discovery isn’t all that useful from a gameplay standpoint, since any kind of loot in space can be grabbed while flying the ship, it’s still pretty cool to see just how it can be done. It’s especially exciting to know that this kind of ability is already in the game, opening up the door for modders to make something else entirely out of what’s currently there.

Players can try to enjoy space by themselves by entering the console command on the PC version of the game.

