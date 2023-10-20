Starfield players find this city ‘underwhelming’

Being in space, you would think it would be full of dangers, traps, and unexpected events. Even the cities on planets should be made to look like slums, but Starfield developers disagree.

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 19, players complain about Neon City and how its theme and environment are not in line with the game’s whole story.

You would think a city in an inhospitable environment would look more rugged, dangerous, and unwelcoming. Maybe players would expect a city swarming with vices, crime, and dangerous folk. Strip clubs with weird aliens and robots, underground boxing leagues like in Fight Club, or shady merchants trying to sell you all kinds of illegal merchandise. You could get robbed just for being in the wrong alley, or the police would show you the meaning of brutality.

But no, Neon City is a relatively safe place, completely different from what developers tried to present – Neon as a vice city, where dangerous and expensive drugs are sold, megacorp wars are raging, and danger lurks around every corner. Children grow accustomed to a hard life in the slums, ready to kill anyone. You won’t see anything of this kind and will be pretty disappointed, though.

Maybe it is a poor attempt at portraying Night City from Cyberpunk 2077, which did this shady city vibe much better and succeeded at presenting a dark city full of crime where no one is safe.

Whether this was the case or not, we will never know. But we know how both of these cities left us feeling. In one, you have to look over your shoulder every second, and the other feels like a nice place to start your family. It is all about the expectations developers set and whether they manage to meet them. Unfortunately for Neon, players have decided they have not.

