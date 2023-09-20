Starfield players can turn explosives into the world’s deadliest frisbees

Ultimate frisbee might be an exciting sport for some, but in Starfield, it could mean a gruesome death for your enemies while traversing across the solar system.

While flying through the cosmos and visiting different planets, players can run into some dangerous pirates and other difficult situations while out in space. If you do find yourself in combat while in a ship, there is a chance that you’ll encounter a zero gravity situation, which leads to very interesting moments while you fire away at your opponents.

Explorers have quickly realized that they can actually use mines like destructive frisbee weapons while in zero gravity, turning them into fast-moving explosive ordinance that can be thrown just like a regular grenade. Usually, mines are thrown down onto the ground and are used as a trap for unsuspecting foes, but without gravity to hold them down, they can float all the way to their intended target for devastating effect.

In order to use a mine like a grenade, players simply have to throw them forward like normal. Instead of falling to the ground, however, they will zoom straight towards wherever it was aimed at. As a result, you should try to be relatively accurate with your throw if you wish to hit an NPC enemy with this newfound tech.

There are only a few ways to get into zero-gravity combat, though. For example, players can visit the abandoned Almagest Casino, where you’ll face off against a whole squad of Spacers as you clear the rooms and take the loot for yourself. This casino can be found orbiting the planet Nesoi in the Olympus System and also holds a plethora of different treasures within.

Players can also disable the grav drive of an enemy ship, before boarding them to access the ship quarters. You will find that the gravity inside the ship is disabled, allowing you to fight in zero grav with your special fire frisbees.

