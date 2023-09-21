Starfield players are desperate to customize Vasco

In Starfield, when you explore such a vast place as the universe, any help is welcome. And that is why we look forward to obtaining companions in Starfield, as we did in previous Bethesda games.

And what better companion to help you with an exploration of space than Vasco, named after Vasco de Gama, a famous maritime explorer. Starfield players have a complaint regarding the customization of their companions in-game, though.

This is an issue that persists from previous Bethesda games, especially Fallout 4, where you can order your companion to do a number of things, but you can’t influence how they look.

Starfield players were quick to voice their complaints in this Reddit thread.

Some of them complained about not being able to get the Kaiser, a formidable war robot companion, after the Vanguard quest line, which left many of them aching for an update that would allow them to recruit more companions, and finally be able to customize them.

Another joked about how Bethesda should’ve figured this out in a previous game, while a few speculated it could come in the form of a free DLC or update. There were also people quick to humorously remind them that nothing is free in the modern game industry.

There is even a Starfield player out there who is devastated that he can’t give a cowboy hat to Vasco since all of his other companions wear one. There’s nothing like having a friend left behind; trust us, we sympathize with you on this one.

Considering the update in the gaming experience that this feature would bring to Starfield, with players being able to connect more with their companions, and form a true gang or a group, this is something Bethesda should finally look into.

