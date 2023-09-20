Starfield players are building ships so big, it’s almost impossible to land them

One of the core mechanics in Stafield is building your own ship. From Star Wars references to something completely original, players can unleash their creativity, and some of them have pretty interesting obsessions.

On Sept. 19, a Starfield player shared their enormous cruiser that takes up all the space in the editor. They showed a screenshot of the machine parked at an outpost, and something tells me people who work there weren’t happy.

Despite the size, the ship still looks really good. It has a clear visual design theme and the parts look somewhat cohesive. It’s probably the best-looking build of such magnitude.

Players quickly mentioned that it probably feels like a whole station inside and that it would be cool if we could build orbital stations in Starfield. They could have space for smaller vessels and maybe even a crew operating it. I like the idea, but it’s unlikely Bethesda will actually implement it, I’d imagine the building limits are in the game for a reason.

Starfield has a limit on the ship size but players found out it’s not hard coded. With the help of console commands and a few mods it is possible to build something of this size yourself. The player in Asmongold’s clip created an absolutely massive vehicle with windows overlooking an entire city.

The video also includes the OP of the creation on Reddit with everything they used to bypass the maximum ship size and get it to work.

Be careful not to overload and break your game though. Such “experiments” can clip into ports and cities as noted by the creator and we can’t tell how the game will react. So build responsibly.

About the author