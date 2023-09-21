Starfield players agree on their favorite lines of dialogue so far

In true Bethesda fashion, Starfield’s NPCs can be morose and horrifying or entertaining with fun puns. On Sept. 20, a Starfield player showed their favorite dialogue screen in the game featuring Walter, one of Constellation’s primary financiers.

In the “All That Money Can Buy” quest, you and Walter have to go and buy an artifact. At some point during the quest you will get trapped in the elevator. With some help from Walter’s wife Issa, the doors will open and you can choose from several dialogue options.

You can select to either go, ask a question, or say: “No. I’m an elevator person now. I build my kingdom here.” I would’ve also added an animation of me sitting in the corner refusing to go anywhere.

Players agree that this childish line makes the quest way better and that Walter’s reaction to it was pretty good too. He will play along by saying: “Well if my wife and I could gallantly offer your majesty a rescue from certain death…” and then you both carry on with the quest.

Walter quickly became the community’s favorite member of the Constellation and that dialogue is just one reason for it. Fans noted how Walter gave them the wrong first impression, writing: “I thought for sure Walter was going to be a crotchety old moneybags type of character. I’m so very glad he turned out to be more like an ornery grandpa, but with money.”

That dialogue is not the only fun interaction in the game though. One of the most hilarious transmissions in Starfield is when an unknown ship contacts you saying: “We’ve been trying to reach you about your ship’s extended warranty.” Can’t escape scammers even in space.

Some interactions and dialogue options will depend on your character traits. Choosing an Extrovert trait allows you to have ridiculous responses like convincing a guard that they match the suspects’ description.

Next time you will create a new character think about which traits to use. You will always be able to add traits through commands, but that may disable achievements in the game. Keep that in mind and have fun!

About the author