Starfield players agree companions have one glaring problem

We know how much of a fun feature companions have been in all Bethesda games. They offer you help, fight by your side, have interesting background stories, and sometimes have their own opinions on certain issues. But only sometimes, and that is what’s irking Starfield players.

In this Reddit thread, Starfield players discuss the issue of one-dimensional companions.

Starfield players are complaining about companions having the same moral compass. As one player pointed out, they “don’t love how Starfield’s companions all have the same moral compass. Hopefully, DLC or updates can add some with different moral alignments.” Another player agreed and added, “Sarah tells us that we all have our own moral compass. Then you learn that they all have the same compass. Be good. Don’t steal. Murder bad.”

This thread perfectly summarizes the issue that persists in Starfield when it comes to companions. Despite having different backgrounds, life stories, and characteristics, when it comes to their relationship with you, they all act the same. This is pretty vanilla, Bethesda.

Players started to reminisce and claim that Fallout companions were the best, with Jericho and Boone being the players’ favorite, with their badass attitudes, and excellent fighting skills, they make you feel you can take on anybody, even Deathclaws (okay, maybe not Deathclaws).

And everybody agrees that Fallout 4 had the best companions out of all Bethesda games. They had great characters, complex backgrounds, and most importantly, they had their own opinions on every matter. Nick Valentine was a fantastic detective, with an interesting background, and Codsworth was able to make you laugh or smirk with his witty, cringe jokes (never change, Codsworth).

So where have these types of companions gone in Starfield? It should be a step forward, not backward. You spend a lot of time with them in the game, and they can really impact your experience and immersion. We hope that Bethesda addresses this issue and that we see the return of good, varied companions.

