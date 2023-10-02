Starfield player witnesses incredible zero-g space battle thanks to console commands

We know console prompts in Bethesda titles unlock limitless possibilities and make the games even funnier than they already are. Starfield is no exception, with a prompt that made a starship disappear, and revealed all of its passengers who continued to fight in space, even with no ship to protect them.

In a Reddit thread dated Sept. 30, a player showed the aftermath of removing a starship, leading to an epic battle.

A combination of command prompts and mods, namely reducing gravity to zero, turning off collision, and spawning sworn enemies at the same location will result in an epic battle with scenes that wouldn’t look out of place in Star Wars.

Players were amazed at the scenes that followed, with a combination of zero gravity, laser guns, and visual effects that led to a completely new gaming experience, which left them wondering why this wasn’t added to the base game in the first place.

After all that chaos and death, you’re left in a soundless, almost eerie, setting of vast space, which makes the scene even better where one side is left victorious and the other is left floating into space.

This scene left players aching for the mods, with features that enhance the Starfield experience.

I, personally, can’t wait for what the Starfield modding community will come up with in the weeks and months to come. I just know they’ll create something fun.

About the author