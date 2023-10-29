Starfield player submits compelling case as to why their character owns the New Atlantis train

Some Bethesda fans can really let themselves go when it comes to the stories and games they love, with one Starfield player convincing themselves (and attempting to convince others) that they are the sole owner of the New Atlantis public railway system. Yes, the whole train network is theirs and theirs alone.

“I own the New Atlantis train, and I can prove it,” the player scoffed this week, detailing their somewhat delusional take in an Oct. 26 Reddit thread. They went into a spiel claiming they hold sole ownership of the NAT, also known as the New Atlantis Transit system—a public train-like system players use to navigate around New Atlantis in Starfield.

Their justification? The train is always there for them—and them alone—to use at their will. “Despite having several people standing around it, they are just pretending to ride my train,” the user said, boldly claiming the train actually doesn’t move unless they’re on it.

“Even during catastrophic events in the city, no one is allowed to ride my train. Only watching me ride it is allowed,” they continued. New Atlantis citizens reportedly stand and stare in awe as the player takes the NAT, and without evidence to prove the NAT is running at any other time, perhaps there’s a chance they’re right.

Players were quick to respond to these outrageous claims. “You’re incorrect, it’s mine. I’ve never even seen you on my train, so you only travel on it in your dreams,” said one player, obviously as delusional as the post’s author. “That’s weird, ’cause I’ve never seen you on MY train either,” another added.

Another pointed out how quickly you as the main character in Starfield gain such notoriety. “Considering you go from a total stranger to owning a room, guns, gear, and said key to all goodies in Constellation, I would go as far as saying that you definitely own NAT itself,” they said.

Others figured that hey, if this person claims to own the NAT, then they must be responsible for how terrible it is, having a go at the poor engineering of the track system and that no matter how well they time their trip, the NAT is never there for them and must therefore be running late.

Ultimately, it doesn’t even matter, as I’m pretty sure I actually own the NAT and you’re all just watching me take the train every day. Take that.

