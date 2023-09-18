Starfield player stumbles upon what might be the least intelligent species in the entire universe

Finding intelligent life on faraway planets is like looking for a needle in a haystack. Even if they’re out there, space is so big that we’d need super-advanced technology to find them. Starfield reflects this reality; there are living plants and animals, but none are as smart as humans. However, one player has spotted what might be the dumbest species in the cosmos.

While wandering the dry desert of Jaffa IV, a planet in the Jaffa star system, the player saw a super tall hill, reminiscent of those huge waves in the movie Interstellar, only made of sand instead of water. They noticed what seemed like a small group of aliens rushing down the hill.

But when they looked closer, they saw these dinosaur-like aliens were actually rolling down because they lost their balance. The oafish species all rolled down one after the other until they finally stopped.

The player, dumbfounded, recorded and shared the footage on Reddit. “I was really gawking at how steep it was and then I looked over and saw them tumbling down,” they said.

The community couldn’t help but chuckle. Some said it was the best thing they’ve seen in a long time, while others thought it was just like the hilarious glitches in the Elder Scrolls series. They even joked that the only thing missing was a voiceover by Sir David Attenborough, like in the acclaimed Planet Earth show.

It could take some time for players to discover the smartest aliens in the universe. Maybe they’ll be powerful invaders in a future game update. But for now, we’ve definitely found what seems like the silliest one. Lots of players are now searching for that hill and those creatures, although it seems all you’ll need to find is a steep ridge and some aliens. Can’t be that hard, surely.

