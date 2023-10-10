Starfield player spends 180 hours stealing plants for the ultimate cargo haul

One Starfield player has spent over 180 hours scouring the planets to find every succulent possible to fill their entire cargo hold with the potted plant.

Everyone has something they enjoy collecting in Starfield, whether it’s the game’s many resources, different types of armor, or just every weapon imaginable. This may take the cake though, with one player taking their love of plants one step further by spending 180 hours—just over one week—collecting succulents.

While it is excellent for a meme, it begs the question, why succulents? Unless they’re one of your favorite plants, they don’t sell for too many Credits, so it’s not the best item to horde. But I suppose you can earn a decent amount if you collect enough.

Now that this Starfield player has all their succulents, many are curious about what they will do. One fan suggested they eject it in front of an enemy spacecraft as space chaff. But if space officers were a thing, you’d probably be fined for doing that and adding to the junk floating around in space. So, it might not be worth it in the long run.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time players have decided to make their spaceship’s cargo hold into their own unorganized storage space. One player recently went around killing space pirates, looting their goods, and filling their cargo hold and the rest of their ship with items.

Now, it’s not an uncommon approach, but it’s also not the most practical. And it’s certainly not for anyone who doesn’t like mess or clutter. It does help save a bit of time filtering through all your items though; we’ve all been there. It’s a viable storage option as you don’t lose any items because you’ve cluttered your ship.

The only downside is you may lag in certain areas of the map.

