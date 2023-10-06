Forget cargo, one Starfield player has proudly turned their ship into a junkyard of loose items

Storage may be an issue for some Starfield players. But one fan has proudly turned their spaceship into a haphazard junkyard filled with loose items, and it has its perks.

For those of us who like to farm and collect resources and expensive items across the planets in Starfield, storage is the bane of our existence. We don’t have enough inventory space to carry everything, and most of our storage lockers or chests don’t hold enough. And when traveling from planet to planet, it can be hard to find someone to sell everything to. But one player has decided to end this issue by making his spaceship into a junkyard.

Although it does look like a haphazard mess, the player could keep all of their precious items on their ship, which meant they didn’t have to travel back and forth to sell items and could farm for resources and things at their own pace.

While some fans joke this is what peak depression looks like and that this player needs to star in an episode of “Hoarders,” many were quick to comment you can’t be depressed after killing space pirates, stealing their loot, and making money off them.

Your moral companions may not like it, and it may be difficult to wade through the loot, but at least you didn’t have to leave anything behind. The only concern players have about this is whether things might go missing, escape, or disappear when switching ships, but apparently, it just sends it to cargo.

Turning your ship into an unorganized junk storage facility may not be for everyone. But this might be the way to go if you’re running out of room and don’t want to turn back to sell items.

