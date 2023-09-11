Starfield player makes a game-changing discovery while roleplaying as a scientist

Gaming completionists are having a field day of frustration with Starfield’s seemingly never-ending number of planets, most of which have multiple flora and fauna to scan and discover.

Players have been scouring the galaxies to visit each planet, land on them for their resources, and scan for plants and creatures to earn bonuses for outposts and even credits for selling the research.

One player made an interesting discovery over the weekend that’s likely been figured out by some before, but this Redditor shared the news with the masses and it may help many with finding that last species of fauna on certain planets and moons.

The player, ICCanada on Reddit, said they’ve been roleplaying a “white-coat scientist build,” where they focus their time on the game on survey missions and finishing planet research to 100 percent completion.

This is interesting enough in itself, as an example of how customizable the Starfield experience can be, but their work as a scientist led them to what may be a breakthrough in the field.

“I kept running into one problem… the beetles,” they said. “Planets would have these little bugs, and they were super hard to find, so I kept running into a situation where I’d have everything else I needed scanned, and I’d still be on a bug-hunt. But then I realized that the beetles always had Scavenger in their name.”

Any Starfield player will have noticed that creatures on planets have titles in their names such as Hunter, Prey, or Scavenger. That’s not just for cosmetics. Each title is important for a reason, and surveying certain types of species can lead you to others.

“And sure enough, if you follow a bunch of Hunters to a location where they engage and kill a bunch of Prey, and then wait for a bit, guess who shows up?” they said. “The scavengers. Bloody brilliant.”

For those who have been stuck on two out of three fauna scanned, this tip could be huge. Others in the thread pointed out that fauna could also be marine life, helping each other out in the comments.

But many players were simply impressed with how deep the Starfield experience can be if you take the extra steps to fully enjoy everything the open world has to offer.

“This is where it shows that role-playing is more than just dialog options and branching quests,” one player said. “Those are all nice, but in Bethesda games, the choice and the branch is if you even do it or not. Like the OP, you can skip the main quest entirely and have a complete and fulfilling playthrough. This is the deep role-playing that I come to Bethesda games for, so props to the OP for discovering this.”

