Starfield player hilariously discovers it’s illegal to make a cocktail

One shake can cause quite a stir.

There’s plenty to explore in Starfield, and with thousands of planets to travel to, it’s understandable that you may get mixed up regarding the laws and customs in different systems.

A lot of the rules are fairly transferable and not too dissimilar to here on Earth. Stealing is bad, murder is bad, and some areas are off-limits.

But one player discovered that bartending appears to have changed significantly in the future as it seems you need a license to make a cocktail—and there are violent consequences if you do not follow the rules.

A player on Reddit found this out the hard way, as merely moving a cocktail shaker a few inches led to terror.

Patrons and members of staff ran out screaming, Barrett expressed his disapproval at the player’s actions, and the Red Mile security soon appeared guns blazing and took no prisoners, immediately opening fire.

So, instead of getting a nice, cold drink, the player learned a cold, hard lesson—cocktail making is only for licensed professionals and selected members of staff.

Having had my fair share of disappointing cocktails from bars, I’m not entirely against this idea, though the response from the security in Starfield was probably a tad over the top.

For all the hilarity, there is a simple explanation. You can see in the video that the cocktail shaker had a red mark on its UI, indicating that it would be a stolen item, and moving it was seen as a similar action to placing it in the player’s inventory.

Still, it’s only one cocktail maker and, unless there’s some sort of futuristic cocktail crisis I don’t know about, it seems over the top to open fire even if it was stolen. Then again, we don’t know the contents of the shaker. Maybe it was the Elixir of Youth?

