Starfield player finds a unique way to steal others’ clothes

Bethesda has always cultivated ingenuity in its players, forcing them to come up with new, creative ways to bypass obstacles and limitations in the game. Starfield is no different, with a player that found a way to steal NPCs’ clothes, even when it seemed impossible at first.

We all remember being able to loot our enemies’ clothes when we kill them in Fallout, Elder Scrolls, and other Bethesda releases. But for some reason, you are not able to do so in Starfield. Until now, that is, as one player showed us how in this Reddit thread.

It turns out, that if you use the Manipulation skill on NPCs and order them to inspect the dead character, they will loot everything that the dead character possessed, including their clothes. Then you have to kill them and steal the clothes that they looted. Why we have to use this convoluted method to steal their clothes, only Bethesda knows.

Even with the risk of double murder, players have obtained some clothes sets that they wanted before, and they say it is totally worth it “That’s actually useful for me, I’ve definitely wanted to do this a few times, thanks!”.

There is no better reward than leaving your enemies dead, and in their undergarments, which only adds the insult to the injury, making your experience truly complete.

Now, we know that all of this can be sorted out with a few simple mods in Starfield, but there is a special feeling when you solve an issue that has been pestering you for a long time without any help. This is why we have this love-and-hate relationship with Bethesda, they create a problem that we moan and complain about, but we love to solve them in a funny, creative way.

