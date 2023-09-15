Starfield player discovers creature even more terrifying than a Terrormorph

There are only a few monsters that'll leave you shaking in your boots.

Starfield monsters like the infamous Terrormorph have most explorers blasting their flashlights into every and any shadowy spot in the game, but now there is another creature that is challenging for the monster crown.

If you’ve explored enough dark corners and sketchy caves in Starfield, you might have encountered quite a few frightening creepy crawlies that you’ve had to put down alongside your trusty companions. During one playthrough, a player on the Starfield subreddit managed to record his first meeting with a new creature called a Hunting Cephalopod, which was found on the planet Nirvana II in the Nirvana solar system.

Although it might not seem like a ferocious beast, these Hunting Cephalopods are something out of an arachnophobe’s nightmare. They look like a massive octopus that travels on six legs, but has a similar build to a spider as it skitters across the ground towards an enemy.

These hulking enemies immediately attack on sight, and slash at their target with their two front appendages. They can deal plenty of damage per hit, and can one-shot any unsuspecting players if they aren’t bulked up with proper armor.

Not only are they massive and can take a ton of damage, but they are also extremely fast. They can also climb different terrain, and are not hindered by most other surfaces and blockades. As a result, players must be ready to fight with plenty of ammunition and explosives to deal with this formidable foe.

Players can also utilize their jetpacks to fly above these creatures, raining fire upon them while remaining out of range. Just remember that once you’re forced to land, they will quickly descend upon you and deliver some real pain if you aren’t quick enough to jump back up to safety.

