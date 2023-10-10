Starfield player discovers bizarre knife with extended magazine

In what can only be described as a Certified Bethesda Moment™, one Starfield player has come across a knife with an extended magazine. In a Reddit post on Oct. 9, postpwnmalone shared this discovery with fellow bewildered explorers.

Your eyes do not deceive you and, no, neither are we. This truly is as stupid as it sounds. Any form of extended magazine should only be found on anything but a knife. Yet, here we are with the evidence in front of our very eyes. To say the comedians of the subreddit were in fine form is an understatement.

“That’s awesome,” said sec713. “I hate reloading in knife fights.” Fellow user ifyoureadthisimgay could only sympathize with this incredibly common issue. “I swear,” they regaled, “I’ve died so many times reloading my knife.”

However, you will not be prepared for what I’m about to show you next. Through the laughter and finger-pointing came Semyonov with a YouTube link that I’m still struggling to believe is real. In this short, two-minute demonstration, we are shown the RELOAD UTILITY KNIFE. Company ToughBuilt is behind the design which lives up to its name, allowing wielders to literally reload their knife blade.

Proudly narrated by the unnervingly attractive voiceover, this knife’s magazine storage capacity allows it to hold a “class-leading, fifteen-blade payload.” Now that’s going to keep you going against space pirates for sure.

Before we sign off here, let’s also pay remembrance to a knife that actually, genuinely reloaded in video games. Call of Duty: Black Ops introduced the fast-paced, first-person-shooter crowd to “ballistic knives”—blades propelled by a spring mechanism when activated. Dating back to the early days of the Cold War, these devices are considered very illegal in modern times.

It’s a crazy world, folks. Stay sharp out there.

