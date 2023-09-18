Starfield: Parts list for shipbuilding—all ship parts

When traversing the stars in Starfield, your ship is your home, and as such you will be able to customize it to suit your individual needs. As you progress, you’ll slowly (or pretty quickly if you’ve got the cash) be able to upgrade each part, with each providing benefits and drawbacks.

There are a lot of ship parts to choose from in Starfield, meaning near-endless options for you to choose from. Strap in, because we’ve got a lot to cover.

Full ship parts list in Starfield

All Reactors in Starfield

Reactors are perhaps the single most important part of shipbuilding in Starfield. A reactor is the power source for the entire rest of your ship. Reactors come in three different classes: Class A, Class B, and Class C—with Class A generally being the weakest and Class C being the strongest.

It’s like a battery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Class A Reactors

114MM Toroidal Reactor

124MM Toroidal Reactor

134MM Toroidal Reactor

144MM Toroidal Reactor

154MM Toroidal Reactor

164MM Toroidal Reactor

330T Stellerator Reactor

340T Stellerator Reactor

350T Stellerator Reactor

360T Stellerator Reactor

370T Stellerator Reactor

380T Stellerator Reactor

Spheromak DC201 Reactor

Spheromak DC202 Reactor

Tokamak X-050 Reactor

Tokamak X-100 Reactor

Tokamak X-120S Reactor

Tokamak X-150 Reactor

Tokamak X-200 Reactor

Tokamak X-250 Reactor

Tokamak X-300 Reactor

Class B Reactors

101DS Mag Inertial Reactor

102DS Mag Inertial Reactor

103DS Mag Inertial Reactor

104DS Mag Inertial Reactor

DC301 Fast Ignition Reactor

DC302 Fast Ignition Reactor

DC303 Fast Ignition Reactor

Ion Beam H-1010 Reactor

Ion Beam H-1020 Reactor

Ion Beam H-1030 Reactor

Z-Machine 1000 Reactor

Z-Machine 2000 Reactor

Z-Machine 2020 Reactor

Z-Machine 3000 Reactor

Z-Machine 4000 Reactor

Class C Reactors

Fusor DC401 Reactor

Fusor DC402 Reactor

Fusor DC403 Reactor

Pinch 5Z Reactor

Pinch 6Z Reactor

Pinch 7Z Reactor

Pinch 8A Reactor

Pinch 8Z Reactor

SF10 Sheared Flow Reactor

SF20 Sheared Flow Reactor

SF30 Sheared Flow Reactor

SF40 Sheared Flow Reactor

Theta Pinch A9 Reactor

Theta Pinch B9 Reactor

Theta Pinch C9 Reactor

Theta Pinch D9 Reactor

All Ship Engines in Starfield

Your ship’s engine determines its maximum movement speed, as well as how heavy your ship can be—stronger engines can propel more mass. Engines fall into three categories: Class A, Class B, and Class C. Class C engines are the most powerful in Starfield.

Start your engines. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Class A engines

Amun-1 Engine

Amun-2 Engine

Amun-3 Engine

Amun-4 Engine

Amun-5 Engine

Amun-6 Engine

Amun-7 Engine

Ares DT10 Engine

Ares DT20 Engine

Ares DT30 Engine

Ares DT40 Engine

Ares DT50 Engine

Ares DT60 Engine

SA-4110 Engine

SA-4220 Engine

SA-4330 Engine

White Dwarf 1000 Engine

White Dwarf 1010 Engine

White Dwarf 1020 Engine

White Dwarf 2000 Engine

White Dwarf 2020 Engine

White Dwarf 2030 Engine

White Dwarf 3000 Engine

White Dwarf 3010 Engine

White Dwarf 3015 Engine

White Dwarf 3020 Engine

White Dwarf 3030 Engine

Class B engines

Dunn-11 Engine

Dunn-21 Engine

Dunn-31 Engine

Dunn-41 Engine

Dunn-51 Engine

Dunn-61 Engine

Dunn-71 Engine

Hercules DT110 Engine

Hercules DT120 Engine

Hercules DT130 Engine

Hercules DT140 Engine

Hercules DT150 Engine

Hercules DT160 Engine

Nova 1000 Engine

Nova 1010 Engine

Nova 1030 Engine

Nova 1040 Engine

Nova 1050 Engine

SAE-5110 Engine

SAE-5220 Engine

SAE-5330 Engine

SAE-5440 Engine

SAE-5550 Engine

SAE-5660 Engine

Class C engines

Amun Dunn X-100 Engine

Amun Dunn X-200 Engine

Amun Dunn X-300 Engine

Poseidon DT210 Engine

Poseidon DT220 Engine

Poseidon DT230 Engine

SAL-6110 Engine

SAL-6220 Engine

SAL-6330 Engine

SAL-6830 Engine

Supernova 2100 Engine

Supernova 2200 Engine

All Grav Drives in Starfield

Grav Drives are responsible for how far your ship is able to travel in a single jump. Stronger grav drives will allow you to fast travel across multiple Star Systems at once. Your reactor powers your Grav Drive, which means there are three different classes: Class A, Class B, and Class C.

Entering warp speed in 3, 2, 1… Screenshot by Dot Esports

Class A Grav Drives

Helios 100 Grav Drive

Helios 200 Grav Drive

Helios 300 Grav Drive

Helios 400 Grav Drive

NG150 Grav Drive

NG160 Grav Drive

NG170 Grav Drive

R-1000 Alpha Grav Drive

R-2000 Alpha Grav Drive

R-3000 Alpha Grav Drive

R-4000 Alpha Grav Drive

SGD 1100 Grav Drive

SGD 1200 Grav Drive

SGD 1300 Grav Drive

SGD 1400 Grav Drive

Vanguard Recon Grav Drive

Class B Grav Drives

Aurora 11G Grav Drive

Aurora 12G Grav Drive

Aurora 13G Grav Drive

NG200 Grav Drive

NG210 Grav Drive

NG220 Grav Drive

RD-1000 Beta Grav Drive

RD-2000 Beta Grav Drive

RD-3000 Beta Grav Drive

SGD 2100 Grav Drive

SGD 2200 Grav Drive

SGD 2300 Grav Drive

Class C Grav Drives

Apollo GV100 Grav Drive

Apollo GV200 Grav Drive

Apollo GV300 Grav Drive

J-50 Gamma Grav Drive

J-51 Gamma Grav Drive

J-52 Gamma Grav Drive

NG300 Grav Drive

NG320 Grav Drive

NG340 Grav Drive

SGD 3100 Grav Drive

SGD 3200 Grav Drive

SGD 3300 Grav Drive

All Fuel Tanks in Starfield

Grav drives may enable you to complete farther jumps, but those jumps will still require fuel. Your ship’s fuel tank will determine how much total distance can be traveled across any many of grav jumps before you need to refuel. Fuel tanks do not have classes.

Don’t forget to stop for gas. Screenshot by Dot Esports

100G He3 Tank

200G He3 Tank

300G He3 Tank

400G He3 Tank

500T He3 Tank

600T He3 Tank

700T He3 Tank

800T He3 Tank

900T He3 Tank

H10 Atlas He3 Tank

H20 Atlas He3 Tank

H30 Atlas He3 Tank

H40 Atlas He3 Tank

M10 Ulysses He3 Tank

M20 Ulysses He3 Tank

M30 Ulysses He3 Tank

M40 Ulysses He3 Tank

M50 Ulysses He3 Tank

Titan 350 He3 Tank

Titan 450 He3 Tank

Titan 550 He3 Tank

All Ship Weapons in Starfield

The purpose of weapons on your ship is very straightforward. What you’re guessing they’re used for is exactly correct! Weapons have different classes: Class A, Class B, and Class C. Your ship will need a Reactor of equal or greater class to power weapons of a given class. Class C is the highest class, and a Class C Reactor can power any ship weapon in Starfield.

Blast them! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Class A ship weapons

ATLATL 270A Missile Launcher

ATLATL 270B Missile Launcher

CE-09 Missile Launcher

CE-19 Missile Launcher

Dangan Pb Cannon

Dangan Pb RF Autocannon

Dangan W Cannon

Dangan W RF Autocannon

Disruptor 3300 Electron Beam

Disruptor 3300A Auto Electron Beam

Disruptor 3310 Proton Beam

Disrupotor 3310A Auto Proton Beam

Dragon 221 MW Laser

Dragon 221P MW Pulse Laser

Dragon 231 IR Laser

Dragon 231P IR Pulse Laser

EMP-200 Suppressor

EMP-80 Suppressor

Flare 15MW IR Laser

Flare-P 15MW IR Pulse Laser

Infiltrator SC-01 Missile Launcher

Infiltrator SC-02 Missile Launcher

KE-20 Cannon

KE-20A Autocannon

KE-31 Cannon

KE-31A Autocannon

Mauler 104L Autocannon

Mauler 104L Cannon

Mauler 105U Autocannon

Mauler 105U Cannon

Nullifier 1750 Suppressor

PB-30 Electron Beam

PB-50 Proton Beam

PBO-30 Auto Electron Beam

PBO-40 Auto Electron Beam

PBO-50 Auto Proton Beam

Ravager 20MeV Auto Electron Beam

Ravager 20MeV Electron Beam

Reza 30 Thz IR Laser

Reza 45 GHz IR Laser

Reza 45 GHz MW Pulse Laser

Singe 4MW Laser

Singe-P 4MW Pulse Laser

Spark 750 Suppressor

Supaku 110GC Suppressor

Supaku 250GC Suprressor

Tsukisasu 13K Missilie Launcher

Tsukisasu 19K Missilie Launcher

Vanguard Obliterator Autoprojector

Vanguard Tempest CE-13 Missile Launcher

Vaporizer 35MeV Auto Proton Beam

Vaporizer 35MeV Proton Beam

Class B ship weapons

ATLATL 270B Missile Launcher

ATLATL 280B Missile Launcher

ATLATL 290B Missile Launcher

CE-29 Missile Launcher

CE-39 Missile Launcher

Disruptor 3320 Neutron Beam

Disruptor 3320 Neutron Turret

Disruptor 3320A Auto Nuetron Beam

Disruptor 3330 Helion Beam

Disruptor 3330A Auto Helion Beam

Dragon 241 Laser

Dragon 241P Pulse Laser

Dragon 241P Pulse Laser Turret

Dragon 251 UV Laser

Dragon 251P UV Pulse Laser

EMP-500 Suppressor

Eradicator 75MeV Auto Neutron Beam

Eradicator 75MeV Auto Neutron Turret

Eradicator 75MeV Neutron Beam

Exterminator 95MeV Helion Beam

Firebolt 4000 Suppressor

Hunter Mag-350 Missile Launcher

Hunter Mag-450 Missile Launcher

Jishaku AlNiCo Railgun

Jishaku AlNiCo RF Rapid Railgun

Jishaku Fe Railgun

Jishaku Fe RF Rapid Railgun

Jishaku Fe RF Rapid Railgun Turret

KE-42 Cannon

KE-42 Cannon Turret

KE-42A Cannon Autocannon

KE-49 Cannon

KE-49A Cannon Autocannon

Mauler 106S Shot-Cannon

Mauler 106T Autocannon

Mauler 106T Autocannon Turret

Mauler 106T Cannon

Mauler 107I Autocannon

Mauler 107I Cannon

Pb-100 Neutron Beam

Pb-175 Helion Beam

PBO-100 Auto Neutron Beam

PBO-100 Auto Neutron Turret

PBO-175 Auto Helium Beam

Reza 10 PHz Pulse Laser Turret

Reza 10 PHz UV Laser

Reza 10 PHz UV Pulse Laser

Reza 600 THz Laser

Reza 600 THz Pulse Laser

Scorch 60MW Laser

Scorch-P 60MW Pulse Laser

Scorch-P 60MW Pulse Laser Turret

Scorch-S 80MW Pulse Laser Turret

Supaku 600GC Suppressor

Torch 250MW UV Laser

Tsukisasu 25K Missile Launcher

Tsukisasu 33K Missile Launcher

Vanguard Hellfire Autocannon

Class C ship weapons

ATLATL 270C Missile Launcher

ATLATL 280C Missile Launcher

Blaze 2GW SX Laser

Blaze-P 2GW SX Pulse Laser

Blaze-P 2GW SX Pulse Laser Turret

CE-49 Missile Launcher

CE-59 Missile Launcher

Devastator 1500 Missile Launcher

Disruptor 3340 Alpha Beam

Disruptor 3340A Auto Alpha Beam

Disruptor 3340A Auto Alpha Turret

Dragon 261 SX Laser

Dragon 261 SX Laser Turret

Dragon 261P SX Pulse Laser

EMP-1000 Supressor

Fulminator 8000 Suppressor

Jishaku Nd Railgun

Jishaku Nd RF Rapid Railgun

Jishaku Nd RF Rapid Railgun Turret

Marauder 114ANC Railgun

Marauder 114ANC Rapid Railgun

Marauder 115N Railgun

Marauder 115N Railgun Turret

Marauder 115N Rapid Railgun

MKE-4 Gauss Gun

MKE-4A Auto Gauss Gun

MKE-9 Gauss Gun

MKE-9A Auto Gauss Gun

Obliterator 250MeV Alpha Beam

Obliterator 250MeV Auto Alpha Beam

PB-300 Alpha Beam

PB-300 Auto Alpha Beam

PB-300 Auto Alpha Turret

Reza 300 PHz SX Laser

Reza 300 PHz SX Pulse Laser

Reza 300 PHz SX Pulse Laser Turret

Tatsu 500EM Suppressor

Tatsu 501EM Suppressor

Tsukisasu 40K Missile Launcher

Tsukisasu 50K Missile Launcher

Vanguard Ares Particle Cannon

Vanguard Starseeker Pulse Laser

All Shield Generators in Starfield

Shield generators protect the Hull of your ship in Starfield. Before any enemy fire can actually damage your ship, it will first have to deplete your shields. Shields are powered by your ship’s reactor, and as such have three classes—Class A, Class B, and Class C.

Well, have you noticed their shields are still up? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Class A shield generators

10S Protector Shield Generator

20S Protector Shield Generator

30S Protector Shield Generator

40S Protector Shield Generator

50S Protector Shield Generator

60S Protector Shield Generator

Bastille S80 Shield Generator

Bastille S81 Shield Generator

Bastille S82 Shield Generator

Bastille S83 Shield Generator

Bastille S84 Shield Generator

Deflector SG-10 Shield Generator

Deflector SG-20 Shield Generator

Deflector SG-30 Shield Generator

Deflector SG-35 Shield Generator

Deflector SG-40 Shield Generator

Deflector SG-50 Shield Generator

Marduk 1010-A Shield Generator

Marduk 1020-A Shield Generator

Marduk 1030-A Shield Generator

Marduk 1040-A Shield Generator

Osiris 2020-B Shield Generator

Class B shield generators

11T Defender Shield Generator

22T Defender Shield Generator

28T Defender Shield Generator

33T Defender Shield Generator

44T Defender Shield Generator

Osiris 2030-B Shield Generator

Osiris 2040-B Shield Generator

Tower N400 Shield Generator

Tower N410 Shield Generator

Tower N420 Shield Generator

Vanguard Bulwark Shield Generator

Warden SG-100 Shield Generator

Warden SG-200 Shield Generator

Warden SG-300 Shield Generator

Warden SG-400 Shield Generator

Class C shield generators

101D Guardian Shield Generator

102D Guardian Shield Generator

103D Guardian Shield Generator

104D Guardian Shield Generator

Assurance SG-1000 Shield Generator

Assurance SG-1800 Shield Generator

Assurance SG-2000 Shield Generator

Assurance SG-3000 Shield Generator

Fortress A1 Shield Generator

Fortress A2 Shield Generator

Fortress A3 Shield Generator

Odin 3030-C Shield Generator

Odin 3040-C Shield Generator

Odin 3050-C Shield Generator

All Ship Cockpits in Starfield

Your ship’s cockpit has a pretty large effect on the overall quality of your build. Cockpits vary greatly with regard to how many Crew Stations they offer, meaning your choice of the cockpit will affect the amount of crew that can be stationed on your ship. Cockpits also influence your ship’s mass and total health.

This is your captain speaking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Armstrong 10 Cockpit

Armstrong 10R Cockpit

Armstrong 20 Cockpit

Armstrong 20E Cockpit

Armstrong 20R Cockpit

Cabot C3 Bridge

Cabot C3X Bridge

Cabot C4 Bridge

Commander 500 Bridge

Daimyo Cockpit

Daimyo Enhanced Cockpit

DS10.1 Phobos Cockpit

DS10.2 Phobos Cockpit

DS10.3 Phobos Cockpit

DS30.1 Ares Bridge

DS30.2 Ares Bridge

DS40.1 Ares Bridge

DS40.2 Ares Bridge

Himeji Bridge

Himeji Command Bridge

Kon-Tiki B-300 Bridge

Kon-Tiki B-310 Bridge

Kon-Tiki B-400 Bridge

Kon-Tiki B-500 Bridge

Kon-Tiki B-600 Bridge

Magellan C1 Cockpit

Magellan C1X Cockpit

Magellan C2 Cockpit

Magellan C2X Cockpit

Magellan C2X Cockpit (NASA)

Overseer 300 Bridge

Overseer 300E Bridge

Overseer 400 Bridge

Samurai Cockpit

Samurai Enhanced Cockpit

Shogun Cockpit

Shogun Enhanced Cockpit

Viking CP-100 Cockpit

Viking CP-110 Cockpit

Viking CP-200 Cockpit

Viking CP-210 Cockpit

Viking CP-220 Cockpit

All Cargo Holds in Starfield

Cargo Holds determine how much weight in kilograms your ship can carry. You and your ship “share” an inventory in any Outpost Building menu, vendor menu, or crafting menu—so it is a great idea to invest in extra storage for your ship in Starfield.

Drop the load. Screenshot by Dot Esports

100CM Ballast Cargo Hold

100CM Ballast Shielded Cargo Hold

10ST Hauler Shielded Cargo Hold

10T Hauler Cargo Hold

200CM Ballast Cargo Hold

200CM Ballast Shielded Cargo Hold

20T Hauler Cargo Hold

300CM Ballast Cargo Hold

30T Hauler Cargo Hold

400CM Ballast Cargo Hold

40T Hauler Cargo Hold

Caravel V101 Cargo Hold

Caravel V101 Shielded Cargo Hold

Caravel V102 Cargo Hold

Caravel V102 Shielded Cargo Hold

Caravel V103 Cargo Hold

Caravel V104 Cargo Hold

de Gama 1000 Cargo Hold

de Gama 1000 Shielded Cargo Hold

de Gama 1010 Cargo Hold

de Gama 1010 Shielded Cargo Hold

de Gama 1020 Cargo Hold

Galleon S201 Cargo Hold

Galleon S202 Cargo Hold

Galleon S203 Cargo Hold

Galleon S204 Cargo Hold

Polo 2000 Cargo Hold

Polo 2010 Cargo Hold

Polo 2020 Cargo Hold

Polo 2030 Cargo Hold

Stormax 30 Cargo Hold

Stormax 40 Cargo Hold

Stormax 50 Cargo Hold

Stormax 60 Cargo Hold

All Ship Habs in Starfield

Habitat Modules, or Habs, determine the interior of your ship. Selecting a different hab not only changes the aesthetic appearance of your ship’s cabin, it also changes which Crafting Stations are available on board your ship.

Where the people go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Deimos Hab Modules

Deimos All-in One Berth 2×1

Deimos All-in One Berth 3×1

Deimos Armory 2×1

Deimos Battle Stations 2×2

Deimos Brig 2×2

Deimos Captain’s Quarters 2×1

Deimos Cargo Hall 2×2

Deimos Cargo Hall 2×3

Deimos Cargo Hall 3×2

Deimos Cargo Hall 3×3

Deimos Companionway 1×1

Deimos Computer Core 2×1

Deimos Computer Core 2×2

Deimos Control Station 2×1

Deimos Engineering Bay 2×2

Deimos Engineering Bay A 3×1

Deimos Engineering Bay B 3×1

Deimos Infirmary 2×1

Deimos Large Hab 3x3x3

Deimos Large Hab 3x3x3 Port Btm (A, B, and C)

Deimos Large Hab 3x3x3 Port Top (A, B, and C)

Deimos Large Hab 3x3x3 Stbd Btm (A, B, and C)

Deimos Large Hab 3x3x3 Stbd Top (A, B, and C)

Deimos Large Hab 6x3x3

Deimos Large Hab 6x3x3 Port Btm A

Deimos Large Hab 6x3x3 Port Top A

Deimos Large Hab 6x3x3 Stbd Btm A

Deimos Large Hab 6x3x3 Stbd Top A

Deimos Living Quarters 2×1

Deimos Living Quarters 2×2

Deimos Living Quarters 3×1

Deimos Mess Hall 2×3

Deimos Mess Hall 3×2

Deimos Science Lab 2×1

Deimos Storeroom 1×1

Deimos Workshop 2×1

All HopeTech Hab Modules

HopeTech All-in-One Berth 2×1

HopeTech All-in-One Berth 2×2

HopeTech Armory 2×1

HopeTech Battle Stations 2×2

HopeTech Brig 2×2

HopeTech Captain’s Quarters 2×1

HopeTech Cargo Hall 2×2

HopeTech Cargo Hall 2×3

HopeTech Cargo Hall 3×2

HopeTech Cargo Hall 3×3

HopeTech Companionway 1×1

HopeTech Companionway Fuselage (A, B, C, and D)

HopeTech Computer Core 2×1

HopeTech Computer Core 2×2

HopeTech Control Station 2×1

HopeTech Engineering Bay 3×1

HopeTech Hab Cross Bace

HopeTech Hab Spine

HopeTech Infirmary 2×1

HopeTech Large Hab 3x3x3

HopeTech Large Hab 6x3x3

HopeTech Living Quarters 2×1

HopeTech Mess Hall 2×3

HopeTech Mess Hall 3×2

HopeTech Science Lab 2×1

HopeTech Storeroom 1×1

HopeTech Storeroom Fuselage (A, B, C, and D)

HopeTech Workshop 2×1

All Nova Galactic Hab Modules

Nova Colony Hab Nose Cone

Nova Galactic All-in-One Berth 2×1 A

Nova Galactic All-in-One Berth 2×1 B

Nova Galactic All-in-One Berth 2×2

Nova Galactic Armory 2×1

Nova Galactic Battle Stations 2×2

Nova Galactic Brig 2×2

Nova Galactic Captain’s Quarters 2×1

Nova Galactic Cargo Hall 2×2

Nova Galactic Cargo Hall 2×3

Nova Galactic Cargo Hall 3×3

Nova Galactic Companionway 1×1

Nova Galactic Computer Core 2×1

Nova Galactic Control Stations 2×1

Nova Galactic Engineering Bay 3×1

Nova Galactic Frontier 2×1

Nova Galactic Infirmary 2×1

Nova Galactic Living Quarters 2×1

Nova Galactic Living Quarters 2×2

Nova Galactic Mess Hall 2×3

Nova Galactic Mess Hall 3×2

Nova Galactic Science Lab 2×1

Nova Galactic Storeroom 1×1

Nova Galactic Workshop 2×1

Nova Large Hab

Nova Large Hab Nose

All Stroud Hab Modules

Stroud All-in-One Berth 2×1 A

Stroud All-in-One Berth 2×1 B

Stroud All-in-One Berth 3×1

Stroud Armory 2×1

Stroud Battle Stations 2×2

Stroud Brig 2×2

Stroud Captain’s Quarters 2×1

Stroud Cargo Hall 2×2

Stroud Cargo Hall 2×3

Stroud Cargo Hall 3×2

Stroud Companionway 1×1

Stroud Computer Core 2×1

Stroud Computer Core 2×2

Stroud Control Station 2×1

Stroud Engineering Bay 3×1

Stroud Infirmary 2×1

Stroud Living Quarters 2×1

Stroud Living Quarters 2×2

Stroud Mess Hall 2×3

Stroud Mess Hall 3×2

Stroud Science Lab 2×1

Stroud Storeroom 1×1

Stroud Storeroom Port 1×1 (A, B, and C)

Stroud Storeroom Stbd 1×1 (A, B, and C)

Stroud Workshop 2×1

All Taiyo Hab Modules

Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×1 Bottom A

Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×1 Bottom B

Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×1 Mid

Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×1 Top A

Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×1 Top B

Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×2 Bottom A

Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×2 Bottom B

Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×2 Mid

Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×2 Top A

Taiyo All-in-One Berth 2×2 Top B

Taiyo Armory 2×1 Bottom A

Taiyo Armory 2×1 Bottom B

Taiyo Armory 2×1 Mid

Taiyo Armory 2×1 Top A

Taiyo Armory 2×1 Top B

Taiyo Battle Stations 2×2 Bottom A

Taiyo Battle Stations 2×2 Bottom B

Taiyo Battle Stations 2×2 Mid

Taiyo Battle Stations 2×2 Top A

Taiyo Battle Stations 2×2 Top B

Taiyo Brig 2×2 Bottom A

Taiyo Brig 2×2 Bottom B

Taiyo Brig 2×2 Mid

Taiyo Brig 2×2 Top A

Taiyo Brig 2×2 Top B

Taiyo Captain’s Quarters 2×1 Bottom A

Taiyo Captain’s Quarters 2×1 Bottom B

Taiyo Captain’s Quarters 2×1 Mid

Taiyo Captain’s Quarters 2×1 Top A

Taiyo Captain’s Quarters 2×1 Top B

Taiyo Cargo Hall 2×2 Bottom A

Taiyo Cargo Hall 2×2 Bottom B

Taiyo Cargo Hall 2×2 Mid

Taiyo Cargo Hall 2×2 Top A

Taiyo Cargo Hall 2×2 Top B

Taiyo Cargo Hall 3×2 Bottom A

Taiyo Cargo Hall 3×2 Bottom B

Taiyo Cargo Hall 3×2 Mid

Taiyo Cargo Hall 3×2 Top A

Taiyo Cargo Hall 3×2 Top B

Taiyo Companionway 1×1 Bottom A

Taiyo Companionway 1×1 Bottom B

Taiyo Companionway 1×1 Mid

Taiyo Companionway 1×1 Top (A, B, C, and D)

Taiyo Computer Core 2×1 Bottom A

Taiyo Computer Core 2×1 Bottom B

Taiyo Computer Core 2×1 Mid

Taiyo Computer Core 2×1 Top A

Taiyo Computer Core 2×1 Top B

Taiyo Computer Core 2×2

Taiyo Computer Core 2×2 Bottom A

Taiyo Computer Core 2×2 Bottom B

Taiyo Computer Core 2×2 Mid

Taiyo Computer Core 2×2 Top A

Taiyo Computer Core 2×2 Top B

Taiyo Control Station 2×1 Bottom A

Taiyo Control Station 2×1 Bottom B

Taiyo Control Station 2×1 Mid

Taiyo Control Station 2×1 Top A

Taiyo Control Station 2×1 Top B

Taiyo Engineering Bay 3×1 Bottom A

Taiyo Engineering Bay 3×1 Bottom B

Taiyo Engineering Bay 3×1 Mid

Taiyo Engineering Bay 3×1 Top A

Taiyo Engineering Bay 3×1 Top B

Taiyo Hab Cargo Hall 2×3 Top (A, B, and C)

Taiyo Hab Mess Hall 2×3 (A, B, and C)

Taiyo Infirmary 2×1 Bottom A

Taiyo Infirmary 2×1 Bottom B

Taiyo Infirmary 2×1 Mid

Taiyo Infirmary 2×1 Top A

Taiyo Infirmary 2×1 Top B

Taiyo Large Hab 6x3x3

Taiyo Living Quarters 2×1 Bottom A

Taiyo Living Quarters 2×1 Bottom B

Taiyo Living Quarters 2×1 Mid

Taiyo Living Quarters 2×1 Top A

Taiyo Living Quarters 2×1 Top B

Taiyo Mess Hall 3×2 Bottom A

Taiyo Mess Hall 3×2 Bottom B

Taiyo Mess Hall 3×2 Mid

Taiyo Mess Hall 3×2 Top A

Taiyo Mess Hall 3×2 Top B

Taiyo Science Lab 2×1 Bottom A

Taiyo Science Lab 2×1 Bottom B

Taiyo Science Lab 2×1 Mid

Taiyo Science Lab 2×1 Top A

Taiyo Science Lab 2×1 Top B

Taiyo Storeroom 1×1 Bottom A

Taiyo Storeroom 1×1 Bottom B

Taiyo Storeroom 1×1 Mid

Taiyo Storeroom 1×1 Top (A, B, C, and D)

Taiyo Workshop 2×1 Bottom A

Taiyo Workshop 2×1 Bottom B

Taiyo Workshop 2×1 Mid

Taiyo Workshop 2×1 Top A

Taiyo Workshop 2×1 Top B

All Ship Dockers in Starfield

Dockers are simply outer devices that allow you to board other ships. The only reason you may want a new one is to allow a different docker placement for unique ship designs.

Prepare to be boarded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

100DP Slim Docker Top

11DP Docker Top

Connect-Pro Docker Port

Connect-Pro Docker Top

Extender Port 200 Docker Top

Hope 11 Docker Fore

Hope 11 Docker Port

NG-2 Docker Top

All Landing Gears in Starfield

The landing gear is necessary on all ships to enable them to make contact with the ground safely. The position and type required depends entirely on the specifics of a given ship.

Another happy landing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

220CB Landing Gear Port

320 Landing Gear CB Port

Accu-Lander 11 Landing Gear Port

Hope 5 Landing Gear

Hope 55 Landing Gear

Hope 6 Landing Gear Port (aft, mid, and fore)

NG-10 Landing Gear Port (and and fore)

NG-15 Landing Gear Port

NG-15 Landing Gear Port Fore

NG-15 Landing Gear Stbd

NG-15 Landing Gear Stbd Fore

NG-20 Landing Gear

NG-20 Landing Gear Wide

NG-20 Landing Gear Fore

Pinpoint 3G Landing Gear Port (aft, mid, and fore)

Pinpoint 4G Landing Gear (Port and Stbd)

All Ship Bays in Starfield

Bays are very straightforward—they are required on every ship and allow for access from the ship to the ground via a ramp.

Some things never change. Screenshot by Dot Esports

120LD Landing Bay

Hope 4 Landing Bay

NG-6 Landing Bay

Ship Bed 200 Landing Bay

Stability Pro Landing Bay

