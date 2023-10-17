Starfield lead designer says goodbye to Bethesda, joins dream team behind new horror RPG

From the stars and into the occult.

Starfield’s lead quest designer and Bethesda design director, Will Shen, has left Bethesda for Something Wicked Games to work on the upcoming horror fantasy, Wyrdsong.

After 14 years at Bethesda Games Studios, with his last role being the lead quest designer on Starfield, Will Shen said goodbye to Bethesda and a warm hello to Something Wicked Games on Oct. 16.

Excited to announce that I've joined Something Wicked Games! I'll be working alongside an incredible group of roleplaying game developers, and it's amazing to think we have veterans from Bethesda, Obsidian, and Bioware all on one team. https://t.co/kIfie3NH3K — William Shen (@WillShen101) October 16, 2023

As the new lead content designer for Something Wicked Games, Shen will work on Wyrdsong. Although not much is known about Wyrdsong, it’s been dubbed as a preternatural open-world RPG. It will also be set in a fictional version of Portugal during the Middle Ages and is filled with the occult.

What’s interesting about this game is the devs say the overall campaign quest will leave players questioning their reality and their choices, and this is where Shen comes into play as he will be the driving force behind the quest’s content and development.

He has previously worked on titles such as Starfield, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Fallout: 76, so he’s certainly no stranger to creating incredible quests and content, given how amazing they were in these games.

With this in mind, we hope the quests in Wyrdsong will also be intricate, fun, plausible, and connect with not only the campaign but also the lore of the world and interesting occult aspects tied in with fantasy and Portugal.

Shen isn’t the first creative designer to switch to Something Wicked Games, as Robert Land from Obsidian Entertainment, Akil Hooper, and Jessica Sliwinski are now a part of the Wyrdsong dream team.

Although it is exciting to see Shen on this upcoming project, there still hasn’t been any news on a release date since it was announced in 2022. So, we can only assume that Wyrdsong is still in the early stages of development.

But at least we know the quests will be spectacular.

