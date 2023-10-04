Starfield: How to recruit Hadrian as a companion

Starfield has plenty of different companion options, but many of the Constellation companions begin to feel like the same person with slightly different backgrounds.

Hadrian, a former scientist who studied xeno-warfare, or the possibility of employing alien creatures as weapons on a battlefield, is far more interesting. Initially, it seemed that Hadrian wasn’t available to recruit as a Starfield companion, and that broke our hearts. However, we later learned that it is indeed possible to have Hadrian join you permanently on your journey across the stars—you just have to be a bit persistent.

Can you get Hadrian as a companion in Starfield?

Hadrian can be your companion in Starfield, despite the fact she herself tells you at one point she can’t. There are some prerequisites before Hadrian will join you on your travels, but thankfully, they are some of the most fun in all of Starfield.

Before you can recruit Hadrian, you must have completed the entire UC Vanguard questline. During the Vanguard missions, Hadrian will sort of be a follower in spirit, so you’ll get used to having her around. After you complete A Legacy Forged, the last UC Vanguard mission, you will have the option to ask Hadrian to become your companion. However, she will say no; she is needed back at Red Devil HQ to continue her research.

At first, we (like most probably did) took this at face value and assumed this was Bethesda’s way of definitively informing us Hadrian cannot be a companion. However, she can be recruited—you have to speak to her at Red Devil HQ after this conversation.

When the Vanguard questline wraps up, you’ll get a number of optional side quests—one of which is gathering alien species data for Red Devil HQ. The quest will be listed under activities, and your first objective will be to speak with Percival.

Upon traveling to Red Devil HQ and speaking with Percival, he will tell the player they should see if Hadrian would be willing to assist you. This grants an optional side objective of speaking with Hadrian. When you speak with her here in Red Devil HQ, you’ll be able to permanently recruit her as a companion.

Why Bethesda decided to bamboozle us like this, we cannot say. But we’re not going to look a gift horse in the mouth; we’re just happy we’re able to travel with Hadrian.

Can you romance Hadrian in Starfield?

While Hadrian can become a permanent companion, she cannot be romanced. It is unlikely Bethesda will add the option in future patches, however, it is almost certain modders will. For now, your relationship with Hadrian must be strictly platonic.

We’re betting that after the Starfield Creation Kit becomes available in 2024, it won’t be long before Hadrian can become your partner.

