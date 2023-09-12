Starfield: How to overcome addiction to stimulants – remedies and cures

There are stimulants everywhere you look in Starfield. From finding them in random containers to making them at a pharmaceutical lab, you can take just about any kind of drug that’s available in the galaxy. But there are side effects to taking so many stimulants, and the most severe one is addiction.

When you have taken too many stimulants in a given time frame, a notification will pop up on your screen that says you have become addicted to stimulants. If you allow this addiction to fester, your character will become reliant on stimulants. Not feeding the addiction will result in side effects that will drastically affect how your character acts.

If you want to avoid any kind of addiction-related problems in Starfield, then you can read below for a full guide on how to cure dependence on stimulants.

How to cure an addiction to stimulants in Starfield

There are a couple of ways I have found to cure a stimulant addiction in the Settled Systems. Both are relatively easy to do, so you shouldn’t have to struggle with your issue for too long.

Related How to set up a Mining Extractor at your Outpost in Starfield

Below, you can see all of the ways to cure an addiction:

Take the Aid item Junk Flush: This is a stimulant that you take to cure all current addictions. Junk Flush is found randomly throughout Starfield but can also be purchased from vendors for roughly 600 to 700 credits in the “Aid” section.

This is a stimulant that you take to cure all current addictions. Junk Flush is found randomly throughout Starfield but can also be purchased from vendors for roughly 600 to 700 credits in the “Aid” section. Take the Aid item Addichrone: Like Junk Flush, this is a stimulant that will simply fight off any addiction-related side effects until you can fully cure the problem. You can find this randomly in the game or buy it from a vendor for around 400 credits in the “Aid” section.

Like Junk Flush, this is a stimulant that will simply fight off any addiction-related side effects until you can fully cure the problem. You can find this randomly in the game or buy it from a vendor for around 400 credits in the “Aid” section. Visit a Doctor: Your last method to cure an addiction will be to visit a Doctor. Medical professionals are found all over Starfield and you can visit them to cure an addiction for 450 credits. The easiest one is located in New Atlantis at the Reliant Medical building in the MAST District, but Doctors are located within every major city as well.

Stock up on some Junk Flush. Screenshot by Dot Esports

By choosing any one of these methods, you will stave off an addiction to stimulants, which can be detrimental to your character.

What are the side effects of stimulant addiction in Starfield?

If you’re curious about what happens if you let an addiction linger for too long, there are two main side effects associated with stimulant addiction. They are as follows:

-20 Carry Capacity

-20 percent O2 Recovery

Both of these side effects are massive detriments whether you’re just walking around a planet or trying to engage in combat. As such, I recommend stocking up on Junk Flush or Addichrone whenever you’re at a vendor that sells those items.

Related How to do the Starfield Unlimited Money glitch on Xbox and PC

About the author