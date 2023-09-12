Starfield: How to locate the seller in All That Money Can Buy

All That Money Can Buy is a quest that you can take on for Walter Stroud in Starfield. This quest takes place on Neon and requires you to locate a seller in the Astral Lounge. The seller has an Artifact for sale, which naturally has piqued the interest of Stroud and Constellation as a whole.

However, before you can actually make a deal surrounding the Artifact, you will need to physically find the seller. Given the shady nature of the deal, Walter Stroud actually doesn’t know who the seller is or what they look like. All you have to go off of is that the seller is carrying a briefcase that is big enough to hold the Artifact, which is quite long in length.

Where is the seller in the Astral Lounge for the All That Money Can Buy mission in Starfield?

The location of Musgrove, the seller, in the Astral Lounge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you first enter the Astral Lounge for the All That Money Can Buy quest in Starfield, you will be facing a dance floor with a raised stage in the middle. There will be two other raised platforms with tables on them on either side of the room. At the back of the room, there is a large bar, which should be a familiar location to you, as that’s where you met the bartender earlier in this quest.

The seller’s location in the Astral Lounge is to the right of the bar at the back of the room. The seller’s name is Musgrove, and you can find him leaning up against a wall directly near the bar. He has a large horizontal briefcase sitting on the ground next to him. Musgrove has a black blazer and pants, but you will have the easiest time identifying him by the briefcase near his feet.

When you speak to Musgrove, remember to use the passcode that Walter Stroud told you about, which is “Ramsay and Travers.” Once you say the passcode, Musgrove will tell you to meet him upstairs in the VIP room that you prepped earlier in the mission.

Now, the All That Money Can Buy quest can be continued in Starfield.

