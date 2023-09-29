Starfield: How to get the Mantis ship (Razorleaf)

The Razorleaf in Starfield, also known as the Mantis ship, is an extremely useful ship you can obtain reasonably early in the game and provides a significant upgrade to the Frontier.

Arguably the best part about the Razorleaf, however, is it allows you to deal with pesky pirates without even lifting a finger. When you enter a star system and are hailed by pirates, on occasion they will get scared that you are “the Mantis” and run away.

There’s some great lore connected to the Razorleaf, which you’ll encounter during the process of obtaining it, and it’s a relatively easy task to complete as you’ll just need to complete a specific quest.

How to get the Mantis Ship (Razorleaf) in Starfield

In order to get the Razorleaf, you will need to complete the Mantis quest. Finding the required item to start the quest needs a bit of luck, however, as you have to kill Spacer enemies and loot them for a specific note called “Secret Outpost”.

Once you’ve got the note, it’s simply a case of completing the questline through to the end. You’ll receive guidance and directions for the questline which just need to be followed and, luckily, it will lead to straight to the Razorleaf.

In fact, it’s impossible to complete the quest without obtaining the Razorleaf, and you’ll be led straight to the door of the ship. From there, you can make it your home ship and send your previous ship to your fleet, ready to be used at a later date.

Mantis Ship (Razorleaf) stats in Starfield

The Razorleaf docking in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Razorleaf is better than the Frontier in many different ways, having significantly more fuel, a stronger hull, reactor, shields, lasers, ballistics, and a much higher value.

There are ways the Frontier is better, however, as the Constellation ship has a higher amount of Cargo storage and better missiles. Given that these are the base stats of the ships in-game, both can be improved significantly.

The best part about the Razorleaf in Starfield is it comes with 160 Shielded Cargo Capacity, allowing you to hide contraband from scans and opening the door to making heaps of profit by selling illicit goods.

Stat Razorleaf Frontier Fuel 140 50 Hull 469 366 Cargo/Shield Capacity 420/160 450/0 Reactor 18 15 Crew 2 2 Jump 16 LY 16 LY Shield 390 310 LAS 6 6 PAR 16 13 MSL 36 47 Value 15,498 7,375 Mass 572 359

