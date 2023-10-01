Starfield: How to get the Mantis armor

One of the best armor sets in the game.

The Mantis armor is one of the best early-game sets of armor you can get for free in Starfield. It has a fun and mysterious background that just adds to this amazing armor set.

This set will make a difference in your gameplay from the start, so we recommend going after it as soon as you can. There isn’t a recommended level to acquire it, but you won’t have much trouble if you are close to or above level eight.

I always use the Mantis armor when I’m playing. I’m currently leveling up my spacesuit modification skill so I can make it stronger and remain stylish. I find it to be the most beautiful armor set in the game.

How to get the Mantis armor

The Mantis Spacesuit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the Mantis armor in Starfield by completing the side quest “Mantis” after reading the “Secret Outpost” note. For the note, you’ll need to acquire the note from Spacers.

It’s believed Spacers can drop this note at random, so progress as normal through the main quest. I found my Secret Outpost note during the Constellation mission The Old Neighborhood early into the game.

You’ll find the Mantis armor inside a display just waiting for you in the Secret Hideout laboratory after going through all the puzzles. You can equip it directly from the mannequin and carry on the Mantis name.

Mantis armor stats in Starfield

One thing to pay attention to when it comes to the Mantis armor is the affix that comes with each piece. You won’t get the same qualities each time you find it. For some reason, the affixes are random but they will always be Legendary grade.

If you wish to have the perfect set for your gameplay, we recommend creating a save file before interacting with the mannequin, so you can reload in case you don’t like the affixes.

Here are all the possible armor affixes you can get in the Mantis armor:

Ablative: -15 percent incoming Energy damage.

-15 percent incoming Energy damage. Acrobat: -50 percent fall damage.

-50 percent fall damage. Analyzer: +10 percent damage to scanned targets.

+10 percent damage to scanned targets. Anti-Ballistic: -15 percent incoming Physical damage from ranged weapons.

-15 percent incoming Physical damage from ranged weapons. Antiseptic: +25 Airborne Resistance.

+25 Airborne Resistance. Armor-Plated: -10 percent incoming Physical, Energy, and EM damage.

-10 percent incoming Physical, Energy, and EM damage. Assisted Carry: Drain 25 percent less O2 when running encumbered.

Drain 25 percent less O2 when running encumbered. Auto-Medic: Automatically use a Med Pack when hit and health is below 25 percent, once every 60 seconds.

Automatically use a Med Pack when hit and health is below 25 percent, once every 60 seconds. Beast Hunter: -15 percent damage from Alien enemies.

-15 percent damage from Alien enemies. Bolstering: Grants up to +100 Energy resistance and Physical resistance, the lower your health.

Grants up to +100 Energy resistance and Physical resistance, the lower your health. Chameleon: Blend with the environment while sneaking and not moving.

Blend with the environment while sneaking and not moving. Combat Veteran: -15 percent damage from Human enemies.

-15 percent damage from Human enemies. Fastened: +20 carry capacity.

+20 carry capacity. Galvanized: +25 Corrosive Resistance.

+25 Corrosive Resistance. Hacker: +2 max auto attempts that can be banked while hacking.

+2 max auto attempts that can be banked while hacking. Headhunter: Deals +25 percent damage on the next attack after hitting a target’s head.

Deals +25 percent damage on the next attack after hitting a target’s head. Incendiary: 10 percent chance to ignite nearby attackers.

10 percent chance to ignite nearby attackers. Leadlined: +25 Radiation Resistance.

+25 Radiation Resistance. Liquid Cooled: +25 Thermal Resistance.

+25 Thermal Resistance. Mechanized: +40 carry capacity.

+40 carry capacity. Mirrored: 4 percent chance to reflect attacks.

4 percent chance to reflect attacks. O2 Boosted: +20 percent oxygen capacity.

+20 percent oxygen capacity. O2 Filter : -25 percent oxygen consumption.

: -25 percent oxygen consumption. Reactive: 10 percent chance to stagger nearby attackers.

10 percent chance to stagger nearby attackers. Repulsive: Five percent chance to disarm nearby attackers.

Five percent chance to disarm nearby attackers. Resource Hauler: Resources weigh 25 percent less.

Resources weigh 25 percent less. Sensor Chip: +20 percent accuracy while firing on the move.

+20 percent accuracy while firing on the move. Sturdy: -15 percent incoming melee damage.

-15 percent incoming melee damage. Sentinel: 75 percent chance to reduce damage by 50 percent while standing still.

75 percent chance to reduce damage by 50 percent while standing still. Technician: -5 percent damage from Robot enemies.

-5 percent damage from Robot enemies. Weapon Holsters: Weapons weigh 50 percent less.

Each armor piece will come with three affixes from the list above. You can’t repeat the same affix on the same piece of armor, but you can have the same in different pieces. Players have reported that the affixes stats don’t stack if you have them on more than one piece.

The other stats such as protection against Physical, Energy, and EM damage, or the Thermal, Corrosive, Radiation, and Aribotn resistance will always be the same.

Mantis helmet

Very alien. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are the Mantis Helmet stats in Starfield:

PHYS: 54

54 ENGY: 46

46 EM: 50

50 Thermal: 20

20 Airborne: Zero

Zero Corrosive: 10

10 Radiation: Zero

Zero Mass: 5.4

5.4 Value: 8,270

Mantis Spacesuit

Stylish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are the Mantis Spacesuit stats in Starfield:

PHYS: 116

116 ENGY: 84

84 EM: 100

100 Thermal: 15

15 Airborne: 30

30 Corrosive: Zero

Zero Radiation: 15

15 Mass: 16.2

16.2 Value: 31,755

Mantis Boost Pack

That’s sleek. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are the Mantis Boost Pack stats in Starfield:

PHYS: 47

47 ENGY: 55

55 EM: 51

51 Thermal: Five

Five Airborne: Five

Five Corrosive: Zero

Zero Radiation: 20

20 Mass: 11

11 Value: 10,406

