Starfield: How to get the Dragonfire II Ship

As you continue to progress in Starfield, you begin to unlock better and better ships to purchase throughout the Settled Systems. One of the best overall and most expensive ships players want to set their sights on is the Dragonfire II.

The Dragonfire II is the big brother of the Dragonfire, which can be unlocked and purchased fairly early on in Starfield. As you might imagine, the mark two version of the ship is better in just about every way possible. It has an incredible set of starting stats, including nearly 3,000 cargo capacity, a hull of over 1,000, and some impressive weapons. However, unlike the basic Dragonfire, the Dragonfire II ship can’t be bought from any ship services technician in the Settled Systems.

Instead, you have to travel to a specific location to get the chance to buy the Dragonfire II.

Getting the Dragonfire II Ship in Starfield

The Dragonfire II. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First and foremost, before we get into the Dragonfire II’s location, you need to be aware that it’s a Class C ship. This means you need to fully upgrade your Piloting skill (level 4) in Starfield in order to take control of the ship. If you don’t have Piloting upgraded to the max, the Dragonfire II won’t even leave the landing bay, no matter who your crew is.

Secondly, the Dragonfire II costs a whopping 368,325 credits, which isn’t the most expensive price tag for a ship in Starfield but it certainly comes close. You need to ensure you have that amount of credits or have the ability to sell some items, such as other ships, to reach that number.

If your Piloting skill is high enough and your wallet is primed with the right number of credits, you can purchase and fly the Dragonfire II. To do that, you need to fly to the Ixyll system in Starfield. Ixyll is one of the northernmost systems in the galaxy and you can find it on the northeastern side of your map. It’s located directly next to the Sparta and Freya systems.

In the Ixyll system, you need to travel to the planet Ixyll II and visit the Eleos Retreat. This location is interesting in its own right and has an intriguing side quest to take on right as you land. However, if you’re just interested in the Dragonfire II, look to the right of the settlement to find the ship services technician’s office. Enter the office, talk to the technician, and you should see the Dragonfire II for sale.

The ship services technician building at the Eleos Retreat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s important to remember that because the Dragonfire II is a Class C ship, it won’t be for sale until you’re fairly far into the story of Starfield. I had to wait until I completed a few Constellation missions and wrapped up two different faction questlines before the ship was available for me. If the Dragonfire II isn’t for sale in your game, simply keep completing missions and check back every now and again to see if it has appeared.

