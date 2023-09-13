Starfield: How to get the Abyss Trekker ship

Choosing a Starfield ship is one of the most important decisions you’ll make. From increased cargo space to more powerful weapons and a larger Grav jump distance—upgrading your ship is essential when traversing the stars.

Of all the options I’ve encountered during my first playthrough, the Abyss Trekker, on paper, looks like it has the potential to be one of the best lategame exploration ships in all of the universe. But it won’t come cheaply, and has some… shall we say, interesting design elements.

Where can you get the Abyss Trekker ship in Starfield?

The Abyss Trekker ship in Starfield is available from the Ship Services Technician on Paradiso, the resort city on the planet Porrima II in the Porrima system.

Once you land at Paradiso, turn to your right and just a short walk from your ship will be the technician, holding a clipboard.

Sorry, how much will this cost? Screenshot by Dot Esports

He has five ships for sale, with the Abyss Trekker the most expensive of the lot. It’ll set you back a cool 340,000 or more credits for this behemoth, but compared to the Frontier the upgrades are significant.

The Abyss Trekker is a Class C ship, meaning you’ll need to rank up your Piloting skill to level four and complete each skill level’s requirement before you’re allowed to fly it.

The Abyss Trekker sports a large hull and an entirely separate wing for equipment and crew, with up to six slots for travel companions as well as 340 cargo space. The ship’s systems are focused on its powerful Grav drive and shielding, making it an excellent vessel for hauling cargo over vast distances and medium-range space exploration.

Is the Abyss Trekker ship worth buying?

It’s a big kahuna. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Personally, I gave the Abyss Trekker a miss. I reached Paradiso quite early, long before I could even dream of reaching the 300,000 or so credits I’d need to buy it, and was far from reaching Class C Piloting at the time so even if I bought it I couldn’t fly it.

Also, I’m not a big fan of its design. I prefer a sleeker ship, and the cargo space and crew quarters boost wasn’t worth losing maneuverability and top speed when flying in orbit or for combat. Even though it sports hefty ballistic weapons capabilities, it didn’t feel like it could cut it with something in the Ship Builder.

Don’t let this deter you, however. If you’re up for the long haul and wish to travel the stars, covering vast distances on your way, then the Abyss Trekker might just be for you—if you’ve got the credits of course.

