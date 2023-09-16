Starfield: How to get and equip weapon skins

While it might seem like Starfield would be filled to the brim with weapon skins for you to get, this is actually not the case. There is a very limited way to get your hands on some extra skins, and adding those skins to weapons is a little obscure if you don’t know what to do.

How to get weapons skins

Oddly enough, there are very few skins in the game right now. For weapons, you can only get a skin for the Cutter by pre-ordering, and it is possible to get a skin for the Equinox Laser Rifle in the Premium Edition of the game. That version will also give you a Constellation skin that you can apply to your Helmet, Spacesuit, and Jump Pack.

If you have purchased either of these options, then you do have skins that you can apply to only those weapons or items. If not, then you are out of luck until modders come along and produce some high-quality mods for us all to enjoy.

How to equip weapon skins

To equip weapon skins, you will need to visit a Weapon Workbench. The same applies to anything you want to add to your spacesuit; you’ll need to visit the appropriate bench. While you can find them strewn around the game, the easiest one to go to regularly is down in the basement of the Lodge at New Atlantis on Jemison in the Alpha Centauri system. There are some models of ship that will have these workbench already installed, which is great.

When you arrive at the Lodge, head inside and take the small corridor to the right. You will find a staircase leading down, and there is an area at the bottom that contains one of each type of workbench and a research lab.

Make sure the weapon you want to apply the skin to is in your Inventory, then interact with the Weapon Workbench. Find the weapon in the list, and you will see a skin option beneath the list of mods. Click it, select the skin you want, and that is that.

Will more weapon skins ever be added to Starfield?

It is honestly hard to know if weapon skins in Starfield are just something the dev team had plans for that they didn’t have time to implement properly or if they were just trying to make things as easy as possible for modders. There is also the chance that the plan is to introduce skins as paid content further down the line. Right now, it’s impossible to know. While modders have yet to really start producing weapon skins, I do feel like that is essentially guaranteed to happen at some point.

What to do if you want cool-looking weapons right now

There are some variant weapons in the game that look amazing and feature one-of-a-kind skins that will only be on that weapon.

Heller’s Cutter – You can find it on Vectera, the planet where you begin. Go into the building on the right, and you can find it in a storage locker on the right just after you go in.

– You can find it on Vectera, the planet where you begin. Go into the building on the right, and you can find it in a storage locker on the right just after you go in. The Deadeye – A fancy Razorback that you can get from doing all the Freestar Collective missions.

– A fancy Razorback that you can get from doing all the Freestar Collective missions. The Justifier – a very fancy Lawgiver that comes from the same source as the Deadeye.

– a very fancy Lawgiver that comes from the same source as the Deadeye. XM2311 – You can get this for completing the First Contact quest.

(We will add more weapons to this list as we find them.)

