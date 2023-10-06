Starfield: How to find Vulture’s Roost and unlock the Dagger ship

Starfield has plenty to do and explore but if you want to build a fleet of ships, you can do so—and there’s a free ship to claim at Vulture’s Roost.

Stumbling across the location and the ship is unlikely, as it has not been a destination I’ve been taken to in any mission or activity, but it’s thankfully not too difficult to complete and is an easy way to bolster your collection.

First, though, you’ll need to know exactly where you’re looking and what you need to do to add The Dagger ship to your fleet.

Vulture’s Roost location in Starfield

Head to the Jaffa system. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get your hands on The Dagger, you need to head to the Jaffa star system—which can be found to the left of Porrima and south of Kryx.

After arriving in the system, you may be set for a fight. I was immediately attacked by a pirate but saw them off quickly, so it shouldn’t be too much of a challenge. Your next target is to travel to Jaffa IV, a small planet with a moon on the lower-left side of the system.

After you travel to orbit Jaffa IV, you’ll then be able to select Vulture’s Roost as your landing destination. Again, you need to be prepared for a fight, so stock up on any health items you may need.

How to get the Dagger ship at Vulture’s Roost

A welcome delivery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vulture’s Roost is a secret base for Ecliptic mercenaries and you’ll be able to start a fight almost immediately. To get the ship, you’ll need to take down any Ecliptic enemies in the area—starting with those to the right of where you land.

Head through the area, being sure to loot valuable items as you go, and take note of the illicit goods and contraband you can pick up. If you don’t have a ship with shielded cargo, you can come back later on for a supply run.

Navigating the base can be a little difficult, so I skipped the inside parts and opted for a more direct route, climbing and boosting some rocks I eventually got to the catwalk, which I then followed around and killed enemies on my way.

Not a bad freebie to grab. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s around this point that you’ll hear a ship coming into land, which is The Dagger. Continue pushing on and defeating the enemies in the area, including those that boarded the ship, and be wary of Elite enemies—I had a level 52 in my game, though I am in New Game+.

Once the enemies in the area are defeated, head inside the ship. There will be two more enemies, both low-level, to defeat before you can claim The Dagger for yourself.

While it’s not the best ship you can get in Starfield, it’s not to be sniffed at and, at the very least, can be sold for a decent credit haul of 55,236.

