Starfield: How to complete the Maintaining the Edge mission

As you travel through space, you will eventually end up on Neon, one of the four big cities in Starfield located on Volii Alpha in the Volii system. Neon is home to Ryujin Industries and its aforementioned quest line will take you up the corporate ladder. Maintaining the Edge is a mission that shows up midway through the Ryujin quest line and it is quite simple to complete.

Here’s how to do the Maintaining the Edge mission.

Maintaining the Edge Starfield mission walkthrough

Maintaining the Edge is the seventh mission in the Ryujin Industries faction quest line in Starfield. This mission will have you stealing a luxury engine prototype schematic from the leading luxury liner company in the settled systems, Trident Luxury Lines. Before you start this mission, make sure you have a lot of Digipicks in hand, because you will need them.

As you have done with the previous Ryujin Industries’ missions, talk to Imogene to start this quest. She will tell you where you can find the prototype schematic from so get to your ship and make a beeline for the Cheyenne system. Once you get here, look for the floating Trident Luxury Liners staryard that hovers in orbit above Akila and dock your ship.

You can’t miss Trident Luxury Lines staryard here. Image via Bethesda.

From this point on, you will have to make a series of decisions to get your hands on the prototype.

How to complete Maintaining the Edge in Starfield

Once you dock in the staryard, make your way through the lobby till you get to the main desk. When you get here, take the path directly opposite the main desk and go down the stairs. Walk into the room down here and you might run into a woman in green, Gladys Coffin. Simply wait for her to move aside, then pick the lock on the nearby chest.

Avoid Gladys at all costs. Image via Bethesda.

Make sure nobody is directly looking at you first. It is highly recommended to have one point in Stealth so that you can tell if you’re being watched. Quicksave before attempting the lockpicking just in case, then break into the chest. Once you succeed, you will be able to snatch up the prototype schematics.

Then just make your way out casually and head back to Ryujin for a job well done and continue the quest line.

While you’re here, you can always browse through Trident’s selection of luxury ships. They are the best in the business for a reason as you can see from their ships. While their selection can be quite pricey, they are great if you are looking for aesthetically pleasing choices and have a few extra hundred thousand credits to spare. Then it’s back to climbing the Ryujin corporate ladder.

About the author