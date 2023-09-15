Starfield: How to complete the Leader of the Pack mission

The strength of the pack is the Ashta, and the strength of the Ashta is the pack.

Akila is the Wild West equivalent in Starfield, complete with Rangers, bank heists, and a dangerous frontier just outside of the capstone Akila City. The mission Leader of the Pack will have you patrolling that frontier and fighting monsters to keep the city safe.

The mission is the third and final entry in a series of three—Defensive Measures, False Positives, and Leader of the Pack. Completing this mission will enable you to build more Outposts on Akila—but more importantly, you’ll receive a devastatingly powerful legendary rifle as a reward.

How to start the mission Leader of the Pack in Starfield

You do not need to be at a specific level to begin Leader of the Pack. All you have to do is complete the two prerequisite missions, Defensive Measures and False Positives. Defensive Measures can be started by approaching the group of arguing NPCs just past Shepherd’s General Store in Akila City, and False Positives can be started by completing Defensive Measures.

As soon as you’ve finished False Positives, Leader of the Pack will automatically be started. In case you’re having trouble completing False Positives or Defensive Measures, there are guides linked below.

Starfield Leader of the Pack mission walkthrough

Your first task in this mission is thrilling—you must sit down and wait.

Keoni needs 24 hours UT (Universal Time) to interpret some more data from the sensors placed back in Defensive Measures. UT means that you only have to wait for 22 hours on Akila, so that’s neat I suppose.

Thankfully, there is a stool just behind Davis’ position at the East Gate where False Positives was completed.

Nice a place as any to sit down and catch your breath for a day. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Check-in with Keoni

Now that you’ve had a seat for a full day, your journal will automatically update informing you that it is time to check in on Keoni. Follow the mission marker to the other side of Akila City, where Keoni will be waiting to inform you that she’s worried about Davis.

Apparently, in the past 24 hours, Davis began trusting Keoni and will speak to her now, but they aren’t exactly friends. Meanwhile, Keoni’s sensors have detected that somebody is making significantly more patrols than usual, and she is certain it’s Davis, who she believes is becoming dangerously obsessive with his job of keeping Akila City safe.

Talk to Davis

Keoni will ask you to check in on Davis, stating that if she were to do it herself, it would probably make things worse. Like she said, Davis tolerates her now—he doesn’t exactly like her.

Davis can be found exactly where you last saw him at the East Gate, and you will also have a mission marker to follow for convenience. When you speak to Davis, he will confirm that he has been patrolling more, but it isn’t out of random paranoia, rather something the two of you saw during False Positives.

Davis will point out the absolutely massive Ashta tracks followed during the mission False Positives were, well, massive Ashta tracks—and that these tracks were likely caused by a massive Ashta. Very presumptuous, Davis.

He will ask you to accompany him on one last patrol when you’re ready.

A patient man. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Defeat the Alpha Ashta

Tell Davis that you’re ready, and he’ll lead you once more unto the breach. After a short walk rich with ambience-building stories told by Davis, you will be attacked by an Alpha Ashta. The thing is huge and physically intimidating, but my magshot pistol killed it in two shots, and I haven’t put any skill points into combat (my character is a nerd).

Unless you’re playing on the hardest difficulty, there really isn’t any reason this fight should be difficult. If my scientist character can do it without any hiccups, then anybody can.

Not much of an alpha. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After the Alpha Ashta is defeated, speak with Davis one more time. He will explain that the discovery is bittersweet—he knows now that Keoni’s data is correct and useful, but also knows now that there are Ashta Alphas out there. He will tell you to speak with Keoni one last time to let her know what happened.

When you return to Keoni (who has a mission marker) in Akila City, she will tell you that while you were gone, she made you something as a joke. The “joke” gift is the Despondent Assassin, a legendary Old Earth Hunting Rifle that absolutely pumps.

Very funny, Keoni. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Apparently, Keoni didn’t think you and Davis would actually find an Alpha Ashta, so the legendary rifle was supposed to be a teasing gag. Thankfully nobody was killed, or the gift would have been in extremely poor taste. After speaking to Keoni, Leader of the Pack will be completed. In addition to the Despondent Assassin, you will receive 5,500 Credits and 100xp.

About the author