Starfield: How to collect Aqueous Hematite Sample

If you’re doing the Delivering Devils quest in Starfield, you’ve probably noticed there’s an optional objective to grab something called an Aqueous Hermatite Sample.

At first, it might seem like extra work you don’t want to do. But here’s the cool part: this sample can be turned into something that lets you carry more stuff for a while. Think of it like a backpack upgrade. It’s super handy when you’ve picked up a ton of cool loot and need to get back to your ship without running out of supplies.

How to collect Aqueous Hematite Sample in Starfield

The Aqueous Hematite Sample is found in The Deep Mine. But before you can mine it, you’ll need to speak to Cambridge Cooper in the Sixth Circle Bar in Cydonia on Mars. He’ll ask you to venture into the mines, which are conveniently located right around the corner from the bar. Follow the quest marker to find it.

Once inside, you’ll need to take on a few enemies as well as their leader. Once you’ve taken care of them, follow the quest marker to reach an intercom. Speak to Cooper via the intercom, and he’ll explain that there should be some Aqueous Hematite near the entrance of The Deep Mine and point you in the right direction.

Follow the quest marker once again. Not only will it lead you to The Deep Mine, but it will also take you straight to the conveniently located Aqueous Hematite deposit slightly past the entrance. It’ll look like a pile of rubble next to a large yellow container.

The Aqueous Hematite Sample in all its glory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aqueous Hematite mining

Getting the Aqueous Hematite Sample is easy. Just take out your Cutter, hold down the attack button like you’re mining regular stuff, and there you go. You’ll find the sample in your stash.

How to process the Aqueous Hematite Sample in the Thresher

After you’ve dug up that sample, there’s a room close by with a big machine called the Thresher. This machine can turn your Aqueous Hematite Sample into something awesome. Just put the sample in the Thresher and wait a bit.

After it’s done, you’ll find a new item in your stuff called Pick-Me-Up. This cool item lets you carry more things for a short time. Trust me, it’s super useful. It’s saved me more times than I can count.

