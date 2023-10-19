Starfield forgot to give players one major outfit accessory and no one noticed until now

How cool would it be to have them?

With the number of spacesuits available in the game, Starfield players may have overlooked that there’s not much choice regarding casual clothing. But now they have finally noticed.

In a Reddit thread dated Oct. 18, Starfield players complained about the lack of sunglasses and other clothing compared to previous Bethesda releases.

The feeling of a half-finished game persists with Starfield, and the lack of clothing variety only makes that feeling stronger. Coupled with other missing features and lack of diversity, it makes players wonder whether the developers set their aims too high and ran out of time to deliver.

But even if this is the case, gamers do not understand what has prevented the game’s creators from enabling them to buy or loot every piece of clothing available for NPCs. When you enter stores like Seigarts Outfitters, you see a genuine lack of wares and choices.

One player complained about the complete lack of glasses and sunglasses in the game, which seems completely absurd when you think about it. Shouldn’t we need them more now that we are in space and our eyesight is exposed much more to sun radiation?

We remember the good old times of Fallout, where you had quite the choice of sunglasses and apparel that allowed you to look however you liked. This added an increased feeling of immersion, and glasses could actually come with buffs that increased your perception.

We hope the Starfield developers have this addition planned sometime in the near future through DLC. Being a space explorer doesn’t feel as good as it should without being able to take off our helmets to reveal some cool sunglasses underneath.

