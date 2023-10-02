Starfield fans wish Bethesda took a page from the Cyberpunk playbook of loading screens

We get it, no one is breaking any new ground by comparing Starfield to Cyberpunk. It’s not just the fact they both got content drops around the same time and have visual and gameplay similarities in some places. The reason this comparison is happening today is because Starfield has something Cyberpunk doesn’t—loading screens.

That’s right, loading screens are just a part of gaming. A month removed from its launch, however, Starfield players are beginning to feel like there are just too many. One Starfield fan shared their thoughts on Reddit, noting at least five different locations where it made little sense to include a loading screen. But Bethesda still opted for this route, resulting in various levels of annoyance.

From elevators, grab jumping, or simply exploring different cities, there are plenty of moments in Starfield where you’ll be hit with some sort of loading screen, but Cyberpunk proves this doesn’t need to be the case.

In Cyberpunk, there are few loading screens, and most of the places you’ll explore are accessible without encountering any. This makes the whole process of exploration much more seamless and adds to the game’s immersion.

If you’ve played Starfield then you’ve probably run into the neverending revolving door of loading screens when fast traveling across planetary systems, and while it still works at a reasonable speed, it never stops being annoying.

Starfield has a lot of good things going for it, especially if you’re a Bethesda fan, but the loading screens are one part of the game that feels like it could have been avoided. Who knows, perhaps in future content for the game, Bethesda will take this into account and someday exploring the starfields can be as seamless as Night City.

