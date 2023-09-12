Starfield fans share the best tips they wish they knew before playing

It’s almost been a week since the worldwide release of Starfield, but players have already pumped countless hours into the vast universe that Bethesda has created for its fans.

In fact, starfarers on the game’s subreddit have gathered together after an eventful week to compile some of the best advice for newer players who are just starting their adventure into the stars. Many of these tips were features they wish they had known before booting up the game, from base gameplay mechanics to little tricks that would have helped streamline the experience.

The original poster of the Reddit thread started off by warning players to save level up points for the skills they are prioritizing, instead of spending them just to spend them. Leveling in Starfield does take a good amount of time and there are some skills that are generally more useful than others across any playthrough, like piloting, boostpack training, and weight lifting.

Players who are easily overwhelmed by loot options are also told that most miscellaneous items are usually not worth your time to pick up or the space in your inventory. Quests provide ample credits for your needs and are much easier to sift through and complete rather than bogging yourself down with endless supplies of random items.

Other tips were subjective, such as not having to build a single outpost to finish the game, which is a pretty significant part of the game that adds to its authenticity and immersion. The user also claimed New Game+ is a time sink that isn’t worth rushing toward, although any players who wish to receive the rewards are free to do so.

Ultimately, the thread featured around 20 little tips that players could follow for the best Starfield experience, with many others hidden within the comments from other members of the community. These tips were well explained, and although some are subjective points, many were great suggestions for helping create stronger characters and more efficient playthroughs to ease the growing pains of one’s first foray into the stars.

