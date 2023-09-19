Starfield fans prove how the game breaks a trend from other Bethesda titles

Starfield is a completely new universe filled with people, stories, and adventures. Although it can remind you of other Bethesda games like Fallout, fans agree that Starfield has a brighter and more hopeful tone.

Stories in Starfield can be found in many places, like the derelict ships. On Sept. 19, a player shared a wholesome story they found on one of those ships.

The series of notes located on the ship were from a couple that got stuck drifting in space. They were losing hope after trying to repair the vessel and prepared for the worst. On the final note, they wrote that another crew had found them, and the couple was rescued. Truly an unexpected turn of events for a Bethesda game, where people normally meet gruesome ends and all we stumble upon are their dusty skeletons.

It’s probably one of the happier stories in Bethesda games I’ve ever heard, and many Starfield fans seem to agree. Players talked about multiple encounters with far more hopeful moments than what they were used to.

Their attention turned immediately to Chunks, a brand of space fast food that is shaped in cubes. It’s all over the place and players love it because it’s just fun. From ships in the shape of a chunk to actual real-life food in chunks, players can’t get enough of them.

Another popular detail in Starfield is the Space Frog. It appears during a quest where you help a little girl. After completing it you will be able to find cute posters of the Space Frog in multiple cities and outposts to make your day brighter.

One player even heard an NPC say that a person they know saw the Space Frog and all they’ve been doing is hanging up posters of it around town.

There are classic Bethesda stories in Starfield as well, with endings as if they were horror movies, but having more wholesome moments in the game is definitely a breath of fresh air for all gamers.

