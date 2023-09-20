Starfield fans are frustrated by seemingly seeing the ‘same’ NPC in space over and over again

Starfield fans claim that there are NPCs that look like each other in the game.

With the release of Starfield, a role-playing space game developed by Bethesda Game Studios focused on space exploration, gamers can explore numerous locations, and different planets, and complete a large number of main, and side quests.

However, there is an issue that seems to persist from older Bethesda franchises in Starfield, and that is repetitiveness. In this specific case, players are complaining about a specific character model that appears in different locations with the same look, one of them being Cora Coe.

With games like Starfield, many players’ main question and focus remains replayability, and how many new things gamers can discover with each replay. This has been successfully achieved by Starfield‘s predecessors from Bethesda, such as the Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises.

However, players complain that this character model problem makes the game repetitive and breaks their game immersion, making them frustrated with the lack of effort put into the diversification of NPC characters.

This problem is highlighted by the claims made by players that there is a high chance that two of these NPCs end up on your starship, which breaks the immersion even more.

Imagine two of these characters popping up in the same place, at the same time, looking like the Grady twins from Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. Nobody wants or needs that.

As one player noticed, they might appear on your ship at the same time, which is hard to ignore, especially with the looks, clothes, and voice acting being the same. Another said that in his save Cora and Sona stand next to each other, and Sona complains about not having other children to play with. Sona simply doesn’t care.

Other redditors started to joke it was due to Cora being disliked by everyone, and that no one wants NPCs on their starship, with their constant chatter and weird questions. Of course, another finally noted that she was a kind of an accident, riffing on Sam telling your character about Cora not being planned while Cora is present. It seems that Cora really can’t catch a break.

While it not may seem that big of an issue, and players often react humorously to these bugs that Bethesda is well known for, these are the small details that make a difference between a great game, and a masterpiece.

