Starfield fan creates new and improved UI, and everyone wants it

A fellow traveler’s near-perfect idea for Starfield’s bland UI has caught the fandom by storm, teasing players of what could be if Bethesda cared to put some effort into UI design for once, especially for its games on PC.

On Sept. 4, a Reddit user named turbokacperel shared a design concept of what could be an excellent alternative to Starfield’s unattractive UI design. Unsurprisingly, the example of an incredibly detailed and thoughtful UI has garnered over 7,000 approvals and counting from the frustrated community.

“I hope Todd is lurking and he sees this,” a player said, hoping Starfield’s director comes across this post and changes the game’s UI for good. But another player broke their expectation, indicating that they’d rather wait for a modder to fix it—like always.

Ever since its early access went live on Aug. 31, Starfield’s user interface has put Bethesda in the crosshairs of the furious fandom. According to players, the Microsoft-owned game studio never seems to care about the game’s interface. To make things worse, Starfield is less about exploring the space than it’s about interacting with the UI. So, you’d have to pull out that ‘ugly’ UI and interact with it frequently.

Many players pointed out that Starfield’s UI caters to the console player base, letting them navigate easily across tabs. A more informational and featured interface could have made things weird for those using controllers.

Still, it begs the question, why wouldn’t Bethesda create separate user interfaces for different platforms? Well, it boils down to saving time and energy with one design that fits all.

If you’re hellbent on fixing Starfield’s inadequate UI, downloading mods seems to be the only option. But while it’s expected to be added soon, modding isn’t supported in the game yet, so you’ll have to bear with the shipped design a bit longer.

