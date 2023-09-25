Starfield fan compares its physics to Skyrim and Oblivion, with funny results

Starfield fans have been sharing weird clips of the game’s physics, and one fan decided to put it to the test, comparing it to Skyrim, and Oblivion, producing hilarious results.

In a Reddit thread from Sept. 24, a Starfield player conducted this much-needed experiment, documenting the results in a video.

First, they started out with the earliest release, Oblivion, which came out nearly 20 years ago. As you would guess, Oblivion’s physics was not that advanced at the time, but the game could just about support 10,000 watermelons rolling down a hill. They did all move at a very slow pace, though, producing not-so-grand effects.

In the next part of the experiment, the player traveled to Skyrim, which was released 12 years ago. They put 2,500 cheese wheels at the top of the mountain and used Fus Ro Dah, to get them rolling down the side, which produced avalanche-like effects, only this one was made out of cheese.

For the final part of the experiment, in Starfield, the player puts 10,000 milk cartons at the top of the hill, which start trickling down in a very pleasing way, almost like water, creating an impression that you are running down a waterfall made out of milk.

Other players were amazed, and wanted more experiments like these while suggesting some minor edits such as using round objects in Starfield, increasing the object numbers, and other interesting suggestions.

This is why we love Bethesda releases, for these moments of sheer fun where we can put our own creativity, and boredom to good use, and come up with funny experiments, new playthroughs, and other creative solutions. I’d like to see Bethesda use its own engine this way though. Where’s the milk waterfall quest, cowards?

