Starfield devs made an epic blunder with the final level of the Gymnastics skill

Just because you can jump high doesn't mean you should.

Starfield players are urging fellow explorers not to take the final level of the Gymnastics skill, as the developers didn’t consider fall damage. Even if you can jump high, you’ll get injured, and it’s just not worth it.

One of the more exciting aspects of Starfield is its skill system, where you can level specific skills and gain benefits, like Gymnastics. Gymnastics is an advanced physical skill that improves physical athletics and can help traverse different elevations and exploration.

But one unlucky Starfield player found out the hard way today that the final level of the Gymnastics skill isn’t really all it’s cracked up to be.

When you rank up the Gymnastics skill, you’ll gain benefits like jumping high, and it’s an impressive distance when you max it out. However, there is a significant disadvantage: just because you can jump high doesn’t mean you aren’t affected by fall damage or afflictions.

Apparently, the devs didn’t consider this when creating the Gymnastics skill, or they may have left the fall damage to stop players from jumping off high mountains and cliffs without any consequences. If that’s the case, I feel targeted.

Regardless, if you still want to max out your Gymnastics skill, there is a way to mitigate your fall damage, even slightly. You can use your booster to slow your descent, lowering the fall damage you’ll receive or diminishing it.

Other players who’ve maxed out the Gymnastics skill don’t care about the fall damage because they’re already running around with broken limbs from not using their boosters correctly. So what’s a little more damage?

Ultimately, if you’re good at using your boosters in Starfield, you could max your Gymnastics skills and use them when you start to fall so that you don’t take any fall damage. But if you aren’t, maxing out this particular skill might not really be in your best interest unless you can handle the damage and afflictions—or Bethesda fixes the issue.