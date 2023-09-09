Starfield Deputized Mission: Can you get into the Inaccessible Watchdog ship?

During the Deputized mission in Starfield, you will find a very tempting ship just sitting around with no apparent owner. The Watchdog will be inaccessible, and you are likely wondering if there is a way to take it.

Why is the Watchdog inaccessible?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The inaccessible Watchdog appears during the Deputized mission. You can find it on Montara Luna in the Cheyenne system as you try to help the Freestar Collective with your first real quest for them.

This is less of a ship and more of a prop for the story. The mission involves tracking down a group of ruffians that have been running farmers off their land or killing them if they stay. It turns out those same ruffians have stolen a valuable ship from Hope Tech. This is just the ship they wrote, and the devs were not in the mood to give you a free ship this early in the game. That said, if you want a free ship early in the game, the Razorleaf is the way to go. As such, the ship simply cannot be entered. This is similar to a prop ship used on Mars for another mission.

Can you come back and get the inaccessible Watchdog later?

Even if you come back later in the game, while the ship will still be there, you will not be able to get into it. Even if you rank up your piloting skill to the highest level, that is not the limited factor. You just can’t get into the ship at all. Sorry, folks!

Where to get a Watchdog ship

You can actually purchase a better version of the Watchdog, the Watchdog II, in HopeTown. HopeTown can be found on Polvo in the Valo system. You can also find it at Akila City on Cheyenne. It should cost around 87,000 Credits, so it is reasonably affordable in the early game. The Watchdog II is a solid fighter in the early game, but it doesn’t really hold up into the late game. You can also track down a Watchdog III, which is once again a more advanced version of the ship. I have yet to see this for sale, but I will update this guide when I find it.

About the author