Starfield companion skills, explained

Starfield features tons of different companions you can choose to assist you in adventuring across the universe, just like other Bethesda games.

However, Starfield goes a little further, as you can also select a crew, and assign potential companions to outposts. There are multiple different jobs that a companion can do, and each companion has different skillsets.

Being a crew member is different than being a companion too, and it actually does matter who you choose for what jobs. Being a companion or crew member doesn’t just mean providing company in Starfield—different companion characters actually have different Companion Skills that dictate what jobs they are best suited for.

How do companion skills work in Starfield?

Starfield Companions actually pull from the same set of skills available to players from the five skill trees—Physical, Social, Combat, Science, and Tech. whenever you are recruiting a new companion, you will see all that companion’s skills on the right side of your screen, with stars to indicate which of the four tiers they have training in.

The way skills operate for companions is slightly different than for players, but only slightly. The first thing you should know is companion skill options are identical to player skill options. There isn’t any way to access a description of a companion’s skills from the companion themself, but after reading the name of a skill a companion has, you can find it in the Skills Menu for your own character and read about its effects.

How to see your Starfield companions skills

After a companion has been recruited, you can see their skills in your own menu. Go to Ship on the bottom left of your menu, then press C to access your Crew page. From here, you can see all available companions as well as the skills/rank that each one brings to the table.

Put simply, a companion’s skills will either make them more effective in combat or make them more beneficial on a ship’s crew or an outpost worker. If a companion has a skill that benefits outposts or ships, assigning them to an outpost or ship will apply that benefit as though the player had it themself.

Personal skills for companions

Companions can have skills that only affect them. For example, Sam Coe has rank three in the skill Rifle Certification. This means Sam is good with rifles, not the player. Bringing him around will not magically make your character skilled at using a rifle.

All Combat and Physical skills apply to the companion only and do not affect the player—a strong companion with the Weight Lifting skill means they can carry more weight, not you.

The exception to Physical companion skills is Stealth. While a sneaky companion will not make your character better at sneaking, a clunky companion will certainly make them worse. If you’re planning on using stealth often and don’t want your companion blowing your cover, pick someone like Andreja, who has rank four of Stealth.

Outpost/Ship skills for companions

All Science and Tech skills do benefit the player, provided the companion is stationed properly. If a companion on a ship’s crew has the Piloting skill, that means your ship/flight behaves as though you personally have that skill. Selecting the right crew has a huge benefit on your ship, as companions can unlock weapon options, increase your Cargo Hold capacity, and even make it much more durable and easier to repair.

When you look at a ship’s maximum crew size, companion skills are the thing actually being limited. The Frontier has a crew size of two, but if you have five available companions, you’ll notice that all five will physically appear on board the ship provided they are not assigned elsewhere.

However, only the two companions assigned to your ship’s crew will actually have their skills applied to the ship.

Social skills can go either way, depending on the skill itself, but a good rule of thumb is Starfield won’t give companions skills that cannot be used at all. For example, Lin has rank three in the Outpost Management skill, which allows for additional Cargo Links, Robots, and Crew at outposts.

To benefit from Lin’s Outpost Management, players must assign her to an outpost, and then that outpost specifically will receive the buff, but not others. If Lin is on your ship, she offers literally nothing other than calling you Dusty.

