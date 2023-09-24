Starfield: Can you save both universes in the Entangled mission?

Entangled is a quest that shows up towards the end of the main storyline in Starfield. You have to make a choice between saving one of two universes in the multiverse. One of the universes has a ruined research station, while the other universe has its chief engineer dead. The quest allows you to save only one of the two universes—but what if you could choose both?

Entangled mission in Starfield

The Entangled mission starts off with a distress call picked up in the Freya system. Tracking the call leads you to the Nishina Research Station on the planet of Freya III. The distress call comes from Rafael, who claims that he is stuck in a ruined research station, but when you arrive there, everything seems to be completely fine.

Entering the Nishina Research Station further reinforces that point since everyone inside seems to be doing fine. When you’re finally taken to Dr. Patel, the head of the research station, and talk about Rafael’s distress call, the eventual hypothesis is that there are parallel universes overlapping. This includes a universe where Rafael is alive and trapped and another where Rafael is dead.

After experiencing several flashes where you transport yourself between universes, you find points of overlap thanks to the researcher Maria’s help. Using these points of overlap, you can transport yourself between the two universes and are eventually given the choice to save one of the two universes by merging them together.

It is possible to actually save both universes, but before we get to that, we need to work on solving the issues in each individually first.

Heading through the facility

Distortions are the key to moving between universes. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you learn how to switch between universes, it’s time to work on saving Rafael from his fate first. When you head back to his universe and talk to him, he will tell you that you have to first get into the director’s room before you can proceed any further. Since the way forward is blocked in this universe, we swap back to the other one and make our way forward.

As you progress through the areas, you will notice that you will come across a lot of barriers that you can’t cross in one universe, only to be able to traverse them in the other one. Once you get to the director’s room, the next step is to get to the Fabrication Lab. Then, swap back to the original universe and get the Experiment A-7 shotgun, which deals bonus damage against alien creatures.

Breaking through the lockdown protocols will help you proceed. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you get it, head back to Rafael and make your way through a few locked doors that are under emergency lockdown by disabling the lockdown protocol. After proceeding through all the locked doors, keep going forward to reach the final area in the research station. There will be a lot of enemies along the way, so be prepared for a fight.

This is where you make the pivotal choice in this questline: do you save Rafael’s universe or save Dr. Patel and her researchers instead?

Making your final decision

Make your way through the last of the doors to get to the final control room. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you get to the final room, you will come face to face with the artifact locked behind secure doors. The reason for the universes fracturing and blending with each other is because of the power of the artifact itself. This means that once the artifact is released into your hands, the link between universes will break, and they will merge into one.

The universe that you are in will then become the prevalent universe, while the other will cease to exist, wiping out everyone in it as well. Choose wisely here because depending on the universe that you save, you will get different quest rewards at the end.

Saving Rafael’s universe will ensure he survives and allow you to recruit him as a companion once you exit the area.

Saving Dr. Patel’s universe will ensure the survival of the researchers instead and grant you legendary gear as a quest reward.

If you’re not sure what decision to make, we suggest basing it on the type of reward you want to gain from this quest. While the choice may either be difficult or relatively simple, depending on your perspective, there is a third option available here that makes the final decision not as dire as it seems.

Can you save both universes in Entangled?

The short answer to this question is no. No matter what choice you make, one universe will be erased from the multiverse. But that doesn’t mean you can’t save both parties. This third method ensures the preservation of one universe while saving the inhabitants of the other. To be more specific, we will be choosing to save the researchers’ universe while also keeping Rafael alive.

The final decision here changes everything. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

So, how do we go about this? This method is a little more complicated than simply disabling the interlocks in one universe. Just know that accepting this method will involve going back and forth between both universes to recalibrate and disengage the power locks from both sides, so be prepared to do some extra legwork.

Follow the steps below to get the most out of Entangled.

Step 1: When you’re in the control center, switch to Rafael’s universe and access the control computer. Find the details of the degaussing process.

When you’re in the control center, switch to Rafael’s universe and access the control computer. Find the details of the degaussing process. Step 2: Disable and then re-enable the switches mentioned to complete the process.

Disable and then re-enable the switches mentioned to complete the process. Step 3: Go to the other universe and read the details of the degaussing process here.

Go to the other universe and read the details of the degaussing process here. Step 4: Disable and re-enable the switches mentioned to complete the process. The choices will be different in each universe.

Disable and re-enable the switches mentioned to complete the process. The choices will be different in each universe. Step 5: Next, go back to the computer and hit Frequency Calibration, then set the output frequency to 40 GHz. Make sure all seven switches are engaged first.

Next, go back to the computer and hit Frequency Calibration, then set the output frequency to 40 GHz. Make sure all seven switches are engaged first. Step 6: Switch to Rafael’s universe and set the output frequency here to 24 GHz. All seven switches must be engaged here as well.

Switch to Rafael’s universe and set the output frequency here to 24 GHz. All seven switches must be engaged here as well. Step 7: Finally, activate the Primary Calibration Control in both universes.

This process allows you to save Rafael from his universe and bring him to the other one, thus creating the best possible outcome. Making this decision also means that you gain the rewards from saving both universes as well, so pat yourself on the back because you earned it, soldier.

