Starfield bug lets you bring Tokyo Drift to space during fast travel

There’s a never-ending period of time you can spend exploring in Starfield and, with so much to do, there is also no shortage of humorous bugs you can encounter.

While the aim through development and with updates is to squash any bugs, there are always some that slip through the net but, thankfully, the majority of these are not game-breaking and instead provide some funny moments.

One Starfield has encountered exactly that, with a strange bug during fast travel scenes occurring that shows their ship prioritizing being flashy and not sticking to the more standard means of interstellar travel.

In the clip, the ship spins sidewards during the fast travel scene, showing actions more suited to Tokyo Drift than to the vast vacuum of space.

Unsurprisingly, it led to a flurry of comments on Reddit referencing the Fast & Furious franchise, including references to the film’s family film and a twist of the lyrics that accompanied the popular song in the third installment of the series.

Unfortunately, there’s no explanation as to how or why this bug occurred, so you’re out of luck if you’re hoping to hop into your spaceship and literally drift your way through the stars.

We also don’t recommend living life in space one quarter-mile at a time, as that is a horrendous way of measurement in the cosmos and wouldn’t get you very far, nor do we advise trying to recruit a gang of fellow drifters.

There are a lot of similarities between Space and Fast & Furious, including the fact that both are seemingly never-ending and can often be far-fetched and maybe this is just the first part of a crossover between Starfield and the film franchise.

Next time you land at New Atlantis, keep your eyes peeled for Dominic Toretto and the rest of the gang.

